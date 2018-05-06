VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Tuesday, led a press conference to formally announce that President Akufo-Addo has directed the police to arrest, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This comes after president Nana Addo ordered the Criminal Investigation Departement to arrest the CAF 1st vice president for defrauding with false pretence.

Video below…

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

