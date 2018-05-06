TV personalities Natalie Fort, Johnnie Hughes and Michael Oti Adjei, of the Media General group have been nominated in the 2nd edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, scheduled to come off in New York on June 30, 2010. The eloquent and gorgeous News Anchor, Natalie Fort, has been nominated in the Female TV Personality …
The post [Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA appeared first on 3newsgh.
