Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

The Health Insurance Service Providers Association of Ghana (HISPAG) has made a proposal to government to consider other revenue sources for funding the National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) project. The association fears the project risks collapsing if government does not provide alternative revenue sources to augment the current sources. It has thus proposed that government allocates …

