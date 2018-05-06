Trump casts doubt on historic Kim summit

US President Donald Trump has said there is a “very substantial chance” a historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un next month may not happen.
He said the North must meet conditions for the summit to go ahead though if it did not, it might happen “later”.
Mr Trump was speaking as he received South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House.
The North has said it may cancel the summit if the US insists on it giving up nuclear weapons unilaterally.
Mr Trump did not say what conditions the US had set for the summit but, asked by a reporter about the North’s arsenal, he said “denuclearisation must take place”.
The 12 June summit is due to take place in Singapore. It follows a historic meeting between the two Korean leaders in April.
Meanwhile, North Korea has agreed to let in journalists from the South to watch the dismantling of its nuclear test site. The group, who had earlier been denied visas, will join a team of international media who are in the country to visit Punggye-ri over the next few days.
The demolition of the site has been billed as a goodwill gesture but may be delayed by bad weather.
What did Trump say about the summit?
Mr Trump told reporters: “We’ll see what happens.
“There are certain conditions that we want and I think we’ll get those conditions and if we don’t we don’t have the meeting.
“You go into deals that are 100% certain – it doesn’t happen. You go into deals that have no chance and it happens and, sometimes, happens easily.”
He also said Kim Jong-un’s attitude had changed after his second visit to China, earlier this month.
Later in the day, during a news conference, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adopted a more positive position, saying the US was still working towards the 12 June date.
He commended China for offering “historic assistance” in putting pressure on North Korea.
More at BBC.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Update: Soldiers Kill Six Gunmen Terrorising Kogi State
- SSNIT: Rip-Off Most Foul
- Double Salary: Bagbin Storms CID Headquarters Today
- Euroget Sued For Breach Of Contract
- Tears & Joy At NPP Regional Polls
- Akufo-Addo's 998 Staff Fake – Mac Manu
- Fidelity Bank Close To Meeting GH¢400m Capital Requirement
- NGO Sues GRA, Others Over TIN
- Nuggets Of Realities After National Service
- B/A NPP Ignored Court Injunction To Elects New Executives
- Ebony’s Father Should Stop Speaking To The Media About His Daughter
- Hearts Woes Continue After Stalemate With Bechem United
- Two Ghana Athletes Did Not Return From Commonwealth Games
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Immigration Ladies Taste Third Defeat In FreshPak National Women's League
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- Hearts of Oak Administrative Manager Nearly Lynched By Club Supporters
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Strategy: The happiest point in a marriage might be later than you think — here's why
Click Here to Comment on this Article