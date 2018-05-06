Faces Of Traffic And Phone Robbers Arrested In Lagos

Some young traffic and mobile phones robbers have been arrested by men of the Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria police in Lagos state.
According to Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edgal Imohimi, the robbers were caught trying to snatch valuables from motorists and commuters in Agege area of the state.
The RRS wrote: “Faces of traffic and mobile phones robbers arrested in Agege traffic while trying to snatch valuables from motorists and commuters. They were paraded today by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Update: Soldiers Kill Six Gunmen Terrorising Kogi State
- SSNIT: Rip-Off Most Foul
- Double Salary: Bagbin Storms CID Headquarters Today
- Euroget Sued For Breach Of Contract
- Tears & Joy At NPP Regional Polls
- Akufo-Addo's 998 Staff Fake – Mac Manu
- Fidelity Bank Close To Meeting GH¢400m Capital Requirement
- NGO Sues GRA, Others Over TIN
- Nuggets Of Realities After National Service
- B/A NPP Ignored Court Injunction To Elects New Executives
- Ebony’s Father Should Stop Speaking To The Media About His Daughter
- Hearts Woes Continue After Stalemate With Bechem United
- Two Ghana Athletes Did Not Return From Commonwealth Games
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Immigration Ladies Taste Third Defeat In FreshPak National Women's League
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- Hearts of Oak Administrative Manager Nearly Lynched By Club Supporters
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Strategy: The happiest point in a marriage might be later than you think — here's why
Click Here to Comment on this Article