Stop The Kidnappers Now

Kidnappings do not form part of the statistics of crime in the country but in recent times two have occurred.
In the DAILY GUIDE edition of yesterday, two kidnapping stories were published and they call for reflection given the seriousness of the subject.
Kidnapping and demanding ransoms should not be allowed under any circumstances to gain a foothold here. As a country, we have enough challenges and introducing this new line of criminality would be too much for us to deal with.
In the case of the Kumasi one, the man behind the criminality reportedly kidnapped two siblings and demanded the paltry amount of two thousand cedis through mobile phone before he would release his captives.
We salute the Ashanti Regional Police Command for dealing with the issue head-on; by tracking the suspect through the MTN telecommunications network, they were able to apprehend the suspect and thus minimizing the stress suffered by the parents of the kids.
As if that was not enough, the same edition carried the story of an apprentice seamstress kidnapped by some young men who had reportedly hypnotized her.
Although in this case, the youth behind the criminality have not been apprehended, it is our hope that they would soon be arrested even though their captive managed to flee from their grips not without wounds to nurse anyway.
It would be important to determine how many such cases have taken place in recent times and whether there is a cause for alarm. Some cases are sometimes not reported in the media and so it becomes difficult to draw conclusions about statistics.
It is important that those whose relatives are kidnapped report such cases to the police for prompt action and for the necessary alarm button to be pressed although we pray that what took place should be the last.
Be as it may, the law enforcement agencies should cooperate with the rest of the population with a view to responding swiftly whenever a kidnapping takes place.
One of the drawbacks of social media is the rate at which negative trends permeate geographical boundaries and get nurtured by criminal elements who seek novelties to leverage their occupations in host countries.
Kidnappings have been features of Nigeria for some time now – endemic to the southern part of the federation. Some high profile kidnappings have been adopted for films; some of which are relished by movie lovers here in Ghana – criminals inclusive.
Parents should teach their children, especially daughters, to avoid strangers who pretend to be asking for directions to places they do not know.
School authorities should liaise with parents about how their wards and children return home after school. Kidnappers would find schools easy targets to pick kids; the Kumasi one, for instance, being a case in point.
Of course, we have not reached crisis stage yet and we do not hope to reach there anyway, but cautioning ourselves as we are doing, is not out of place because to be kidnapped is such a harrowing experience for both the kidnapped and relatives.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Hearts Woes Continue After Stalemate With Bechem United
- Two Ghana Athletes Did Not Return From Commonwealth Games
- Pastor Who Borrowed Coat For Wedding 12 Years Ago, Celebrates His Good Wife
- Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education
- Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears
- Lafia Cooking Oil Launched
- Abusuapanin Jailed For Court
- Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court
- NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives
- IGP Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Road Accidents
- Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah
- Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk
- Amazing Salah steals show again with goal and award
- Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting
- Five Athletes From Commonwealth Games Unaccounted For
- CAF President Ahamd Congratulates Mo Salah For PFA Honour
- May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help
- ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf
- Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger
- Drogba Salutes Salah
- Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko
- Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah Ends Ten-Day England Working Visits
- FIFA Clears Ghana League To Continue During 2018 World Cup
- Mark Okraku-Mantey: John Dumelo's performance at VGMA 2018 abysmal - Producer
- Finance: The 10-year is getting really close to the key 3% level
- English Premier League: CAF President Ahmad Ahmad lauds Mohammed Salah for making Africa proud
- Tech: The man at the centre of the Facebook data scandal says it's 'nonsense' that Cambridge Analytica got Trump elected
- Patapaa: Who is Fancy Gadam? - Singer quizzes
- Premier League: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year
- Rent Advance: 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'
- Bloated Government: 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
- Ignorance Of The Law: Woman arrested and fined for possessing an apple
- Safe In La Liga: Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving relegation scare
- Finance: Bitcoin Cash has risen 80% over the last week
- Nation Builders Corps To Be Launched May 1 – Bawumia Discloses
- Govt To Expand Infrastructure In Tertiary Institutions – Bawumia
- US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions
- World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children
Click Here to Comment on this Article