4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

2 of the suspects
The Western Regional Forward Operating Base (FOB) of Operation Vanguard Joint Taskforce (JTF) has arrested four Chinese nationals and a Ghanaian suspected of engaging in illegal mining, popularly called ‘galamsey.’
The suspects were nabbed at Asendua, near Hiawa in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Chinese were identified as Tan Zhonguang, 41; Wei Wenzxue, 40; Li Shiping, 54 and Wei Hue Lim, 35.
They were apprehended at the site together with one Kwabena Acheampong, 44, while others managed to flee from the scene.
The patrol team chanced upon one Sany excavator with chassis number SYO33DBG52838 at the site and transported it to the Manso Amenfi Central District Assembly; and one other immobilized Zoomlion excavator with chassis number ZL0300360E0000021 was found.
The team also seized one locally manufactured single barrel gun with ammunition and destroyed two water pumping machines.
Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Operation Vanguard, who revealed this, indicated that the suspects and the exhibits had been handed over to the Manso Central Police for further investigations.
8 Arrested At Wassa Amenfi East
In another development, the Operation Vanguard PRO added that an operation by the taskforce, led by the Commander Col. Michael Amoah Ayisi, led to the arrest of eight illegal miners.
The operation, which was conducted at Wassa Akropong, Gyapa, Dadieso, along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayanfuri stretch of the road, also saw the taskforce seizing over 85 Changfas and two excavators.
The suspects are identified as Larry Takpo, 19; Daniel Lambo, 18; Mobeh Boah, 32; Daniel Larry, 30; Amos Larry, 25 – all said to have come from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.
The rest are Musa Kombert, 37; Shaibu Ibrahim, 27 and Kampatib Joseph, 20 – all from Bunprugu in the Northern Region.
The patrol team seized one CAT excavator with chassis number 8FK00707 at Gyapa and another with chassis number 6DR01955 at Dadieso and sent them to the Amenfi East District Assembly.
The suspects and the seized mining equipment were handed over to the Wassa Akropong Police for investigation and possible prosecution, according to Squadron Leader Omane Agyei.
He noted that there were various illegal mining sites and miners along the Tarkwa-Ayanfuri Highway.
“The taskforce is sending a stern warning to all illegal miners to stop their act to afford the government the opportunity to sanitize the environment. Operation Vanguard will go after all illegal miners wherever they are,” he stressed.
He stated that Operation Vanguard is focused on its mandate of flushing out illegal miners “and we are grateful to the general public for the support.
“Let us all fight this canker together to achieve the aim of keeping our environment safe for today and in the future,” he added.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
