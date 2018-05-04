Milo U-13 Champs League Kicks-Off

Zone 1 Winners, Kaladan EP Primary
The first Zonal qualifiers of the 2018 MILO® Champions League (MCL) started in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region last Wednesday.
The game which was the first of weeks of zonal qualifiers across the country, saw a lot of talent display from both sides to the amazement of spectators.
The two-day event which was held at the Big Boss park saw 12 schools drawn from the Northern, Upper East and the Upper West regions of Ghana battle for supremacy for the ultimate prize of qualifying to represent their respective regions at the National Finals to be held between June 20 and 23 at the Paa Joe Park, (KNUST) in Kumasi.
The schools who battled in the first zone included Gbewaa Demonstration Primary School, St Mark’s Primary School, Sandema Preparatory School and Dagliga Primary School from the Upper East Region, Kaladan E/P Primary School, Savelugu Experimental “A” Primary School, Balogu M/A Primary School and New Nkanchina Primary School from the Northern region.
The rest were Jolinyire D/A Primary, Kundugud/A Primary, St. John’s Catholic Primary and Hamile D/A Primary from the Upper West Region.
The next phase of the tournament takes off in Kumasi at Prempeh College from May 23 to 25. Zone 3 matches continue from there in Cape Coast at the Adisco Park from May 30 to June 1, 2018.
The zonal qualifiers finally ends in Koforidua at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana, New Tafo from June 6 to 8.
In addition to the zone 1 regions, the compositions of the rest of the zones are as follows: Zone 2 – Ashanti and BrongAhafo regions
Zone 3 – Western and Central regions, Zone 4 – Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern regions.
The 2018 edition of the MILO® U-13 Champions League will have 48 schools competing in these four zones, from which 10 top schools will qualify and advance to the finals. Each school will represent each of the 10 Regions of Ghana where awards and prizes including “Best Player” and “fair play team” will be given to deserving competitors. Over 20,000 school children are expected to participate in the tournament this year.
The MILO® U-13 Champions League is Nestlé Ghana’s way of demonstrating its purpose of “enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, as stated by its MD at the launch of the event.
Through the MILO® U-13 Champions League, school children learn values such as respect, teamwork, determination and focus, which shape them into active sports personalities and accomplished professionals in the future.
From The Sports Desk
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
