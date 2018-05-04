First Lady Supports Pre-Eclampsia Campaign

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has added her voice to the call for an increased awareness and action towards making pre-eclampsia – high blood pressure during pregnancy- a topical health issue that requires critical attention.
Mrs Akufo Addo stated that country’s data shows a high prevalence of the health condition in some regions of Ghana, notably Greater Accra and Central, where pre-eclampsia is the leading cause of maternal deaths.
According to her, 830 women die from pregnancy and childbirths-related causes each day globally, and “pre-eclampsia coming a close second to post-delivery bleeding, the trend is not soothing to the ear.”
She, therefore, bemoaned the reasons, stating that whilst these deaths are preventable, essential medicines and tools to treat this disorder are often unavailable.
The first lady pledged her support to the campaign aimed at educating pregnant women on the health condition while preventing untimely deaths through simple activities like providing blood pressure testing machines to pregnant women.
Mrs Akufo-Addo was speaking at the launch of the World Pre-eclampsia Day on the theme: ‘Pre-Eclampsia, Be Prepared Before Lightning Strikes’ at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.
The Medical Director for Ridge Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, indicated that pre-eclampsia prevalence at the hospital stands at 11 percent on average, with a case fatality rate of 1 percent.
“In 2017, operational year for example, out of the total number of 6692 women that were delivered of their babies in the hospital, 843 of them representing 12.6 percent suffered from pre-eclampsia, with a case fatality rate of 1.2 percent,” he said.
Dr Srofenyo called for the urgent need to adopt a concerted approach to combating pre-eclampsia at all levels of the health delivery spectrum.
Niyi Ojoulape, UNFPA country representative, explained that the mandate of the UN agency, which is to end preventable maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and harmful practices against women and girls, includes pre-eclampsia prevention.
“One of the signal functions is administration of parental anti-convulsants (magnesium sulpahte which treats and prevents eclampsia),” he said.
Mr Ojoulape, thus, commended the campaign and called for media support to ensure the message gets to the intended audience.
Pre–eclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to organs, most often the liver and kidneys.
Preeclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women, whose blood pressure had previously been normal.
Symptoms may include nausea or vomiting, decreased urine output and shortness of breath caused by fluid in the lungs as well as severe headaches, changes in vision and upper abdominal pain, usually under the ribs on the right side.
A woman is at a higher risk if she has a personal or family history of pre-eclampsia or has chronic hypertension and that the risk is also higher with a first pregnancy or if a woman is pregnant with her second or third child with a new partner.
An obese woman, a woman carrying two or more foetuses, or carrying an in-vitro pregnancy also has a higher risk of getting pre-eclampsia.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education
- Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears
- Lafia Cooking Oil Launched
- Abusuapanin Jailed For Court
- Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court
- NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives
- IGP Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Road Accidents
- Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah
- Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk
- Amazing Salah steals show again with goal and award
- Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting
- Five Athletes From Commonwealth Games Unaccounted For
- CAF President Ahamd Congratulates Mo Salah For PFA Honour
- May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help
- ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf
- Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger
- Drogba Salutes Salah
- Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko
- US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions
- World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children
- The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss
- University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities
- SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting
- Aid Ghana To Give 10,000 Exercise Books To Deprived Schools
- Occupy Ghana Urges Authorities To Crackdown On TRAMADOL
- Noisy Facebookers Have Been Given Jobs At The Presidency
- Bawumia Prays For Long Life For Chief Imam On His Birthday
- Bawumia Hints Government Will Expand Infrastructure In Tertiary Institutions
- BREAKING NEWS: Techiman City In Trouble As CAS Dismisses Appeal Against GFA, Club Set To Suffer Huge Fine
- Gold Coast 2018: Ghanaian Weightlifter Ruth Baffoe Absconds
- FIFA To Carry Out Second Morocco Visit This Week
- Fredrick Opoku Yamoah Features In Penn FC Draw
- Black Stars: Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana
- World: 36 killed in tour bus crash in North Korea, Chinese officials say
- Strategy: The best way to find love in the modern world may be to approach dating like dieting
- Politics: An AR-15 was found at the scene of the deadly Waffle House shooting — here's how it became the weapon of choice for America's mass shooters
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
Click Here to Comment on this Article