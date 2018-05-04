FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

Delese Mimi Darko, CEO of FDA

The Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) has raised a red flag over six herbal products purported to have been adulterated with Sildenafil, a prescription-only medicine for erectile dysfunction.

Hence, the market authorisation of two of the products — Vigoura capsules, manufactured by Evergreen Healthcare Ghana Limited and Osompa Natural Capsules manufactured by Dr Afari James, Osompa Herbal Centre Accra — have been revoked by the authority.

The other four products — X Plus Men Power Bitter Syrup, manufactured by New Global Pharmaceuticals Limited, Accra, Anidaso Goodman Capsules, manufactured by Dependable Pharmacy Limited, Accra, Laud P. Capsules, manufactured by Stephen Gyan Herbal Centre Kumasi, and Time Natural Capsules, manufactured by Kenoga Company Limited, Kumasi — were not registered under the FDA and are, therefore, not expected to be on the Ghanaian market.

“By this release, all advertisement on the above-mentioned products must cease with immediate effect,” Delese Mimi Darko, the CEO of FDA, stated.

According to the FDA, the use of Sildenafil and any other prescription-only medicine without advice of a medical practitioner may have serious and life-threatening health implications.

“The general public is advised not to patronise any of the above listed products… We also encourage the general public to provide information on persons involved in activities that are likely to endanger people health with respect to the FDA’s mandate,” the release added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri