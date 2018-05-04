Tourism Ministry Fulfils Promise

Nana Anim (3rd from right) presenting the dust bins to the people of Nzulenzo
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has begun constructing toilet facilities at some coastal areas nationwide to halt open defecation along the coast of the country.
Besides, the ministry has started distributing jumbo-plastic-dust bins to some tourist sites in order to deal with indiscriminate disposal of wastes around tourist attractions in the country.
Recently, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, promised that her outfit would soon commence the construction of toilet facilities at beaches across the country as part of measures by government to curb open defecation and promote tourism.
The Tourism Ministry started fulfilling the promise last Thursday when it distributed a number of jumbo-plastic-dust bins to the chief and people of Nzulenzo, a village built entirely on stilts on Lake Amanzuri in the Jomoro District of the Western Region. The dust bins are to help improve the general sanitation situation at the village, which is one of the country’s tourist attractions.
Additionally, a taskforce with representatives from the traditional authorities and the youth of the area was formed to arrest and punish people who would decide not to put refuse in the bins but would indiscriminately dispose them of in the area.
Construction of toilet facilities by the ministry has also begun at Axim in the Western Region, where some old KVIP toilets had been pulled down to allow for the construction of modern Water Closet (WC) facilities for the people along the coast.
The Co-ordinator of Beach Tourism Sanitation Programmes and Projects under MoTAC, Okatakyie Nana Anim, visited Nzulenzo to distribute the dust bins on behalf of the minister and later visited Axim to inspect the projects.
He stressed that the most practical way for the ministry to win the sanitation fight at Nzulenzo was to give the people dust bins to ensure proper disposal of waste generated at the village.
“Prior to our coming here, the people at Nzulenzo were disposing of the waste generated into the river and that was uncomfortable to tourists who visited the village due to the volume of filth in the river”, he noted.
He believed that sanitation was a major challenge at the village and that the setting up of the task force and the provision of the dust bins would go a long way to boost tourism at Nzulenzo.
“The village needs a proper waste management system to manage the waste generated by the locals and tourists. This would enable tourists stay longer”, he added.
According to him, open defecation in Ghana, which has become pervasive and worrisome, is not because of lack of toilet facilities; it is due to inadequate toilet facilities for the masses.
“We want to assume that the toilets are not enough but we will build more and hire people from the communities to keep them clean” he assured them.
With the toilet facilities in place, Nana Anim noted that the residents of the ancient coastal community would no longer hide behind unavailability of toilets to deface the beachfronts.
In addition to ending the menace, the facilities, he indicated, would also provide jobs for the teeming youth in the coastal communities while proceeds could be channelled into other developmental projects. He mentioned that the next region to benefit would be the Volta Region, where more toilet facilities would be constructed along the coast, including the distribution of dust bins at tourist sites.
He cautioned the people in the coastal areas against the practice of open defecation and warned that perpetrators of the act would be severely dealt with.
The District Chief Executive for Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Frank Okpeyen, stressed that measures had already been put in place to ensure sanitation remains the topmost priority in the municipality.
He urged members of the yet-to-be-inaugurated taskforce to ensure that people who were caught littering around were arrested adding “they might be made to pay a fine and also compelled to engage in communal labour in the area”.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Nzulenzo
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education
- Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears
- Lafia Cooking Oil Launched
- Abusuapanin Jailed For Court
- Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court
- NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives
- IGP Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Road Accidents
- Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah
- Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk
- Amazing Salah steals show again with goal and award
- Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting
- Five Athletes From Commonwealth Games Unaccounted For
- CAF President Ahamd Congratulates Mo Salah For PFA Honour
- May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help
- ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf
- Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger
- Drogba Salutes Salah
- Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko
- US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions
- World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children
- The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss
- University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities
- SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting
- Aid Ghana To Give 10,000 Exercise Books To Deprived Schools
- Occupy Ghana Urges Authorities To Crackdown On TRAMADOL
- Noisy Facebookers Have Been Given Jobs At The Presidency
- Bawumia Prays For Long Life For Chief Imam On His Birthday
- Bawumia Hints Government Will Expand Infrastructure In Tertiary Institutions
- BREAKING NEWS: Techiman City In Trouble As CAS Dismisses Appeal Against GFA, Club Set To Suffer Huge Fine
- Gold Coast 2018: Ghanaian Weightlifter Ruth Baffoe Absconds
- FIFA To Carry Out Second Morocco Visit This Week
- Fredrick Opoku Yamoah Features In Penn FC Draw
- Black Stars: Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana
- World: 36 killed in tour bus crash in North Korea, Chinese officials say
- Strategy: The best way to find love in the modern world may be to approach dating like dieting
- Politics: An AR-15 was found at the scene of the deadly Waffle House shooting — here's how it became the weapon of choice for America's mass shooters
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
Click Here to Comment on this Article