‘Women, Girls Have The Right To Inheritance’

A scene at the function
Regional Director of the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Abdulai Jaladeen, says inhabitants of some communities in the Upper East Region still stop women and girls from inheriting the properties of their parents.
According to him, all Ghanaians must accept the fact that female children also have the right to inherit the properties of the parents.
“There are family members who know better, but join others to deny girls and women their right to inherit the properties of their dead parents.
“The law does not discriminate on the basis of gender and so nobody has the right to discriminate in the sharing of properties of a deceased parent on the basis that the person is a girl or woman,” he noted.
Mr Jaladeen also revealed that everyone must join in the fight against outmoded and harmful cultural practices that are causing women and girls to lose their self confidence and respect in their communities.
“We hear people say that girls will marry and end up in another family. These people see women as belonging to the husband’s family…we must discourage this way of thinking. Both boys and girls have the right to be developed and cared for,” Mr Jaladeen explained.
He disclosed while speaking at a training programme organized for the Community journalists against Widowhood Injustice.”
They were drawn from Talensi, Nabdam Districts, as well as the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region.
The programme was organized by the Widows and Orphans Movement as part of efforts to eliminate unfair practices against widows in the Upper East Region.
“In the Upper East Region some perpetrators also claim to create the platform for widows to establish their innocence, but these practices rather dehumanize the widows and endanger their lives and implicate them in the death of their husbands.
“Many widows have been driven out of their homes, others have been compelled to marry brothers of their husbands against their wishes. There have been cases where widows have been compelled to spend a night or two with bodies of their late husbands in one room. These are not good for a woman who is grieving…We all have the duty to help curb these practices.” Mr. Jaladeen stated.
A Project Officer with Widows and Orphans Movement, Patricia Ayichuru, said her outfit is training some selected community members to report dehumanizing practices against widows to the relevant authorities.
She called for effective collaboration between the law enforcement agencies and community journalists to stop harmful practices against women in communities.
From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tongo
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education
- Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears
- Lafia Cooking Oil Launched
- Abusuapanin Jailed For Court
- Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court
- NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives
- IGP Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Road Accidents
- Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah
- Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk
- Amazing Salah steals show again with goal and award
- Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting
- Five Athletes From Commonwealth Games Unaccounted For
- CAF President Ahamd Congratulates Mo Salah For PFA Honour
- May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help
- ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf
- Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger
- Drogba Salutes Salah
- Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko
- US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions
- World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children
- The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss
- University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities
- SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting
- Aid Ghana To Give 10,000 Exercise Books To Deprived Schools
- Occupy Ghana Urges Authorities To Crackdown On TRAMADOL
- Noisy Facebookers Have Been Given Jobs At The Presidency
- Bawumia Prays For Long Life For Chief Imam On His Birthday
- Bawumia Hints Government Will Expand Infrastructure In Tertiary Institutions
- BREAKING NEWS: Techiman City In Trouble As CAS Dismisses Appeal Against GFA, Club Set To Suffer Huge Fine
- Gold Coast 2018: Ghanaian Weightlifter Ruth Baffoe Absconds
- FIFA To Carry Out Second Morocco Visit This Week
- Fredrick Opoku Yamoah Features In Penn FC Draw
- Black Stars: Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana
- World: 36 killed in tour bus crash in North Korea, Chinese officials say
- Strategy: The best way to find love in the modern world may be to approach dating like dieting
- Politics: An AR-15 was found at the scene of the deadly Waffle House shooting — here's how it became the weapon of choice for America's mass shooters
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
Click Here to Comment on this Article