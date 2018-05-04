Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

Newly appointed coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders Enos Adipah has targeted a top-four place finish in the Ghana Premier League despite their slow start to the season.

Adipah, who guided Wa All Stars to clinch the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, was handed the Wonders coaching job this week after the sacking of Mumuni Gamel a fortnight ago.

The soft-spoken gaffer has insisted that they have the adequate quality to beat the drop despite their uninspiring performance,

‘The club’s management has set a target that we should not be relegated after the season. However, my main aim is to also finish in the top four at the end of the season,’ he told Graphic Sports.

‘Definitely, I can achieve my target with my technical team and my players but I have also asked the management to make sure that the players are well motivated in terms of welfare and remuneration. This will encourage them to improve in each game,’ he added.

Wonders are currently sitting 11th on the log with 14 points after 12 games.

