GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association has ruled that the match day 8 Zylofon Cash Premier League game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama Sporting Club which was suspended be replayed at a new venue.
The match was called off at half-time when referee Nuhu Liman was hit with an object as he made his way to the dressing room at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.
Liman suffered a head injury but Sharks, the home team, claimed he slipped and fell while Medeama insisted that something untoward had occurred.
Following investigations, DC found Sharks to have breached Articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.
The team was fined GHS 5,000 out of which GHS 2,000 should be given to Liman as compensation.
In addition, the club was asked to deploy a movable tunnel by the start of next season and that was to checked and supervised by the Club Licensing Committee.
Elmina Sharks General Manager, George Wiredu, was warned never to enter the inner perimeter when league matches were ongoing else he would suffer a ban.
The same directive was issued to the CEO and Communication Director of Medeama, James Essilfie and Patrick Akoto respectively at the ruling.
Messrs Wiredu, Essilfie and Akoto were said to be in breach of Article 41(3)(5) of the GFA Status and the DC came to a decision “after studying the match reports and watching the video of the match.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education
- Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears
- Lafia Cooking Oil Launched
- Abusuapanin Jailed For Court
- Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court
- NPP Delegates Conference: Western Region Retains Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Elect 6 New Executives
- IGP Thrown A Challenge To Deal With Road Accidents
- Gay Rights: UK Prime Minister Insulted Ghana -Apostle Opoku Onyinah
- Kumasi To Host John Mahama And NDC Unity Walk
- Amazing Salah steals show again with goal and award
- Fake Journalists Scandal: GOC Calls For Emergency Board Meeting
- Five Athletes From Commonwealth Games Unaccounted For
- CAF President Ahamd Congratulates Mo Salah For PFA Honour
- May 9 Disaster Anniversary: Children Facing Life-Threatening Ailments At KATH To Get Help
- ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf
- Arsenal Fans Pay Tribute To Wenger
- Drogba Salutes Salah
- Wa All Stars Is Undergoing A Rebuilding Phase - Oduro Nyarko
- US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions
- World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children
- The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss
- University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities
- SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting
- Aid Ghana To Give 10,000 Exercise Books To Deprived Schools
- Occupy Ghana Urges Authorities To Crackdown On TRAMADOL
- Noisy Facebookers Have Been Given Jobs At The Presidency
- Bawumia Prays For Long Life For Chief Imam On His Birthday
- Bawumia Hints Government Will Expand Infrastructure In Tertiary Institutions
- BREAKING NEWS: Techiman City In Trouble As CAS Dismisses Appeal Against GFA, Club Set To Suffer Huge Fine
- Gold Coast 2018: Ghanaian Weightlifter Ruth Baffoe Absconds
- FIFA To Carry Out Second Morocco Visit This Week
- Fredrick Opoku Yamoah Features In Penn FC Draw
- Black Stars: Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana
- World: 36 killed in tour bus crash in North Korea, Chinese officials say
- Strategy: The best way to find love in the modern world may be to approach dating like dieting
- Politics: An AR-15 was found at the scene of the deadly Waffle House shooting — here's how it became the weapon of choice for America's mass shooters
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
- Finance: Sears is spiking after CEO Lampert offers to buy Kenmore brand and other assets (SHLD)
Click Here to Comment on this Article