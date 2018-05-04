Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says Athletico Madrid does not underrate any team they play after they defeated Nigeria‘s team B in a friendly in Oyo on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian was part of a 21 man team that travelled from Spain after their last La Liga game to play in GOTV Max Cup friendly at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Rojiblacos won 3-2 after Borja Basto scored an 85th-minute goal to seal the victory for the Spaniards.

The 24-year-old revealed that Atletico’s watchword of not underrating any opponent was key to their success in Nigeria.

‘It was a very good game and their fans were behind them which made them grow well into the game,’ the Ghana international

said during his post-match interview. ‘We did the right thing and we were able to get the victory. They are a good side,” he added.

‘We have a philosophy of not underrating any team which helped us tonight.’

Nwakali Jnr gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 31st minute but Angel Correa restored parity for Atleti a minute later.

Fernando Torres made it 2-1 for Atletico Madrid in his last game for his boyhood club, heading in a corner in the 64th minute before Usman Mohammed levelled scores for the Nigerian side. The winner was scored by Borja Baston.

Thomas Partey is expected to arrive in Ghana in the coming days for the International friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com