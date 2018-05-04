Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

Berekum Chelsea will be returning to the Golden City Park on Wednesday after serving a three-match home ban. They welcome leaders Medeama SC.

The Blues managed only one victory from their three games played home away from home with a loss and draw in the other two.

They are on four matches winless streak and will be counting on their format Berekum to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

In the last twenty-five matches at the Golden City Park, the Blues have won nineteen, drawing six and losing none in the process.

The two draws and two defeats in the last four Premiership matches see the Blues sit 12th on the league log with only two points away from the relegation places.

Svetislav Tanasijevic will have a full-strength squad to face the Mauves and Yellow on Wednesday.

The Serbian tactician missed out on the coach of the month of April to Elmina Sharks FC’s Yaw Acheampong.

Medeama SC are travelling to the Brong Ahafo region having in mind a defeat will see them lose their grips on the summit of the premier league in only three days.

The Mauves and Yellow are on cloud nine after leapfrogging Ashanti Gold SC to the apex of the premiership with a 2-1 victory over defending champions Aduana Stars last Sunday.

The vital win stretched their positive streak of results to eight matches with only one loss. They have managed five wins and two draws during the period.

Recording a win on Wednesday against the Blues won’t with ease. Medeama SC have all their visits to the Brong Ahafo region this season ending in defeats.

They have failed to even score a goal in the process.

They lost 2-0 to Bechem United in Bechem and 1-0 to Eleven Wonders FC in Techiman.

Samuel Boadu will be travelling to Berekum without his first choice goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi. He was red carded in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars at Tarkwa.

Agyei Boakye makes a return to the squad. He was on the bench when Ghana U20 advanced to the next round of the African U20 Championship last Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 18

Berekum Chelsea wins = 7

Drawn matches = 3

Medeama SC wins = 8

Berekum Chelsea have recorded just one victory in their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L2)

Medeama SC have been defeated only once in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W6 D2 L1)

Berekum Chelsea have lost just one of last twenty-eight home league games but are unbeaten at Berekum in the last twenty-five.

(W20 D7 L1)

Medeama SC have managed just a single win in their last eight away matches in the premiership.

(W1 D3 L4)

Berekum Chelsea have won only two of their last eight premier league encounters with Medeama SC.

(W2 D2 L4)

Medeama SC have been victorious only once in their nine trips to Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L5)

Berekum Chelsea have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their six home this season in the league.

Medeama SC have allowed in a goal in all of their five away matches in the premier league this term.

