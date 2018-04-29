Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko SC have been in a very unpredictable spell of form and they have failed to connect any two victory results in a row since the league started.
The Reds host Elmina Sharks FC for their Matchday 13 clash on Wednesday afternoon at the Baba Yara stadium looking to record back-to-back wins in the Premiership since July 2017.
The Porcupine Warriors beat Bechem United 1-0 in their last fixture at the Cape Coast stadium.
That victory ended two consecutive defeats to Hearts of Oak and Karela United FC.
The hosts are desperately in need of a win on Wednesday to get their campaign back on track as they hope to get into the chase for the ultimate at the end of the season.
They are currently sitting 8th on the league table and could move to 3rd if manage a win against the Sea Animals in midweek.
The rollercoaster form has led to the contract termination of Eric Donkor, Mawuli Osei, Edwin Frimpong and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi whilst Seth Opare, Yakubu Mohammed and Sadick Adams have been put on transfer.
Agyemang Badu, Richard Senamu, Samuel Frimpong, Alhaji Isahaku, Ibrahim Osman and Appiah Kubi have been signed from the lower tiers as replacements.
Any of them could make his first bow if selected for the match on Wednesday by coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.
Elmina Sharks FC have been on a positive run since their opening day defeat to Dreams FC in the Premiership this campaign.
The “Botweaku Mba” are undefeated in their last ten fixtures. Managing four victories and six draws. It is the longest streak of matches without a loss in the league this season.
Despite the positive run of results, the Sea Animals have managed only one win in their last six matches with all the last three being draws.
They travel to Kumasi with a target of getting back to winning ways.
As the best team in April, trainer Yaw Acheampong has been named the best coach of the month and that could serve as a major boost to him ahead of Wednesday’s crunchy fixture.
Key midfielder Edward Ebo Mends won’t be available for selection for this game due to suspension.
He was sent off against Berekum Chelsea a week ago in their outstanding game at the Baba Yara Stadium.
MATCH FACTS
Head To Head
Total league meetings = 2
Asante Kotoko SC wins = 1
Drawn matches = 0
Elmina Sharks FC wins = 1
- Asante Kotoko SC have managed to win just two of their last six fixtures in the premier league.
(W2 D1 L3)
- Elmina Sharks FC are undefeated in their last ten matches in the premier league. They have only one win in the last five.
(W4 D6 L0)
- Asante Kotoko SC have lost only one of their last thirty-one home games in the premier league.
(W18 D12 L1)
- Elmina Sharks FC are unbeaten in their last five premier league matches as the travellers.
(W1 D4 L0)
- This is the second meeting between Asante Kotoko SC and Elmina Sharks FC at the Babayara stadium in the premiership.
- Elmina Sharks FC were 1-0 losers in their first ever visit to Asante Kotoko SC in the premier league.
- Asante Kotoko SC have been able to keep three clean sheets out of their six home fixtures in the Premiership this term.
- Elmina Sharks FC have kept only one clean sheet at away in the premier league this season after six matches.
