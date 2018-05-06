Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

New Accra Hearts of Oak left back William Dankyi says he joined the club to help his development as a footballer.

The 18 year old joined from Liberty Professionals after excelling with the Dansoman based club. Dankyi has been a part of the junior teams of Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 level.

Having joined one of the biggest club’s in Ghana he state he joined the club for progress in his career and also explained his style of play to the team in his first interview.

“I chose Hearts for me because joining the club is a progress for my football career,” the 18-year-old told the phobians.com.

“I am just 18 and at this age, I need to learn a lot and follow the good steps a lot. But there were many offers in but I had to contact the one I am working with and I told him about my interest to play for Hearts and luckily for me he accepted what we discussed so I think joining Hearts of Oak will boost up [my game] and help me progress in the game and it will help me to get to the highest level.”

“My style of play?’” the youngster asked back with a smile. “Yeah, I love to join the attack more because I like getting forward – and because of that my friends call me Marcelo (Real Madrid defender). “I am always moving forward, joining and helping the attack – that is what I do. I love moving forward, helping the strikers and attackers to score; that is my job.”