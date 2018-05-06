Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu
The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has distanced himself from any negotiation or transaction leading to the $89 million Kelni GVG deal with the Ministry of Communication.
The MP for Tamale South also stressed none of his charges has been part of the deal following a report by Starrfmonline.com that a top opposition MP is behind the controversial deal.
Policy think-tank IMANI Africa has been at the forefront campaigning against the deal, arguing the contract which was signed on December 27, 2017 is a duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.
The Communication Ministry whose minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is under pressure to step aside for investigation into the issue has rebuffed IMANI’s claims, saying the contract is giving tax payers value for money.
Reacting to the story in a statement, Mr. Iddrisu said: “I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.”
Below is the full statement:
My attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on Ghanaweb.com and attributed to Starrfmonlinc.com with the headline “Top Opposition MP behind $89M Kelni GVG deal.
I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.
The public should ignore the malicious story as palpable falsehood and a wicked diversionary attempt to damage our hard earned reputations. The government should take full responsibility for the actions on the contract.
We would not accept any attempt to smear us by the publishers and demand an immediate retraction and apology. We have also instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action if the publishers fail to do the needful.
Haruna Iddrisu, MP and Minority Leader
-Starrfmonline
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season
- Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals
- Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars
- Egypt fight against IS threatens humanitarian crisis: HRW
- Nepalese peacekeepers accused of child rape in South Sudan
- Your A B C and 1 2 3 of Political Economic By Sarjo Bayang Part 16: Wealth Creation and Poverty
- Drones To Distribute Blood, Drugs – Bawumia
- Vodafone Revolutionalises Mobile Money Space With 'Ahotor Bundle'
- KMA To Launch “Dustbin Project” To Keep The City Clean And Green
- Gov’t Committed To Universal Access To Healthcare – Bawumia
- Speaker Recalls Parliament For 'Urgent Business'
- APC, PPP, GCPP, Others Useless – Ernesto Yeboah
- Economies Growing In Sub-Saharan Africa - IMF
- Hearts of Oak Winger Patrick Razak Earn Praises From Board Member
- CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Arrives In Ghana Ahead Of University Award
- Asante Kotoko Coach Akakpo Patron Lauds Players Character After Wa All Stars Win
- Team Effort Can Stop Ronaldo - Boateng
- Europe Should Back Morocco World Cup Bid- CAF Boss
- Finance: Google-parent Alphabet is surging after its earnings report (GOOGL)
- Strategy: Princess Charlotte just became a middle child — here's what that could mean for her future
- Politics: Bernie Sanders is about to roll out a plan to guarantee every single American a job
- Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)
- Finance: Under Armour's new sneaker technology is getting more attention than the Curry 4 (UAA)
- Tech: Apple sells 5 different types of iPad and it's hard to choose — but there's one that's best for most people (AAPL)
- Finance: Wall Street will never have the courage to admit why Eddie Lampert failed
- Finance: Oil rallies to a 3-year high
- Tech: LIVE: Google Alphabet beats on Q1 earnings (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Strategy: 'This is all a sham': Ex-Sears executive says the CEO's new bid to revive Sears will kill off the 125-year-old retailer once and for all (SHLD)
- Tech: How to use Google Duo, the video calling app that's better than Apple's FaceTime and works on any phone (GOOGL, GOOG)
- Finance: Airstream's newest trailer is a big departure from its iconic designs
- Team Effort Can Stop Ronaldo – Boateng
- Europe Should Back Morocco World Cup Bid- CAF Boss
- MPs recalled from recess to consider some urgent parliamentary business
- Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals
- Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars
- Malawi's ex-president Banda to return after 4-year exile
- Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy
- How To Free Your Twitter Page If Hijacked
Click Here to Comment on this Article