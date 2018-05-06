Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Dreams FC recorded a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders in Week 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League at the Dawu Park on Wednesday.
The Still Believers were made to suffer for possession in the first half of the game as the visitors deployed a defensive approach.
The host kept pushing by creating half of the chances but the defensive set-up of Enos Adipah’s side stood to test as they thwarted every threat that was thrown to them by the hosts.
Despite their defensive solidity, Dreams found the back of the net after defender Issah Yakubu whose thumping header beat goalkeeper John Moosie from close range.
Dreams continued to pile pressure on the visitors with the aim of getting the cushioning but failed to add to the tally until referee Solomon Mordey blew his whistle for the end of the game.
