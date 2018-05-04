MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

Ebusua Dwarfs stunned high flying Ashantigold in Cape Coast after cruising to a 2-0 victory over the miners in Match Day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Paul Abakah Nkrumah opened the scoring on the hour mark before Aikins Asante sealed the victory with a brilliant penalty.

The home side, who have struggled this season began the game on a bright note creating some good chances. Returnee forward Bright Lukman came close to grabbing the opener when his effort grace the crossbar.

The Crabs looked revitalized after a week break, controlling the game but the first half could not produce any goals.

The miners looked jaded and a shadow of the performances the produced in the first 12 games.

Meanwhile, after the break, Dwarfs continued with the way the left off in the first 45 minutes pressing for a goal.

That did not take enough time as 15 minutes into the second half, Paul Abaka Nkrumah, their brightest player on the pitch scored the opened with a beautiful strike.

With the advantage on their side, the Cape Coast side made sure they picked all three points after a penalty was awarded 6 minutes later. The penalty was expertly converted by Aikins Asante.

The win will serve as a prelude to the kind of return Dwarfs requires as Ashantigold also take lessons home after a painful defeat.

