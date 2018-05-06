BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail after five hours of interrogation but was whisked through backdoor.

This comes after the president ordered the Criminal Department of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the CAF 1st vice president for defrauding people with false pretense.

This comes after Deputy Chief of Staff, John Jinapor revealed in a press briefing that the president Nana Addo made this declaration after he watched excerpt of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas video named “Number 12” that is yet to be premiered in June 6 at the Accra International Conference

Report suggests that the FIFA Council Member looked calm after he was granted bail.

He was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport around 12:30pm on Tuesday after returning from a trip abroad.

Nyantakyi has stated his desire to assist the Ghana Police aid in their investigations.

His detention follows an investigation by an undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

However, personalities such as Kennedy Agyapong, Osei Kweku Palmer, Lawyer Kweku Eyiah were all at the Police Headquarters to show their solidarity.

More to follow…