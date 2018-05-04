I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

The Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has revealed how he rejected a 45,000 Ghana cedis bribe from Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion, Joseph Siaw Agyapong.
According to him, the bribe which was to influence government to implement the compulsory towing levy came in the form of money-for-fuel.
Speaking on Adom FM’s “Dwaso Nsem”, he said Mr Siaw Agyapong invited him to his office at East Legon to give him GHC 45,000 for fuel but he refused.
He accused some NDC communicators, particularly a member vying for the position of deputy national organiser, of receiving money from Mr. Siaw Agyapong to make positive commentary on the issue to influence government.
“This man [Siaw] invited me to his office at East Legon, American House and tried to give me GHC 45000 million to influence government on the towing levy. He asked me to use that money for fuel but I told him I don’t drive a Goil tanker to use that huge money for fuel so I rejected it,” he said.
He accused some members the opposition NDC of receiving what he calls bribe from the businessman to do his bidding.
“If NPP had implemented the towing levy, I would have quit the party. This towing levy was just a waste of time and resources. Who is this Zoomlion [man]”, he asked.
Though the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament gave approval for the implementation of the controversial mandatory towing levy, government suspended it subsequently.
The decision was to enable the Transport Ministry to hold stakeholder engagements, following the massive public disapproval it received.
The vociferous NPP communicator said he and other party faithful were against the implementation of the towing levy, a reason for Mr. Siaw Agyapong’s decision to induce him.
Abronye DC has dared Mr. Siaw Agyapong to come out to deny the allegations.
“That man, Mr. Siaw Agyapong is very corrupt. I’m happy I didn’t buy into his idea by accepting his bribe. If he thinks I’m lying, he should come out and deny it. I dare him,” Read Full Story
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Dino Melaye: They snatched my passport, I snatched it back
- Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments
- UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma
- Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash
- UEFA CL: We Won’t Focus On Salah – Roma
- UEFA CL: Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans To Show Respect To Roma
- Nigeria’s Siasia Joins Race For Cameroon Job
- 'CAF Now Has Another Meaning Under My Administration' - President
- WABBA GB President Anticipates Bright Future For Ghana Bodybuilding
- Addo, Omar Win WABBA Ghana Greater Accra Regional Championship
- Ghana To Send Nine Athletes To Arnold Classic 2018
- Politics: An Australian defense official reportedly confirmed China's desire for increased military presence the South Pacific
- Tech: YouTube pulled down 8.3 million offensive videos in 3 months — and porn is just the tip of the iceberg (GOOG)
- Finance: 'Money talks': A $1.2 trillion fund manager is about to pull investment from companies that won't act on climate change
- UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers
- ‘We will beat politician’ in 2020 if….Bia chiefs bare teeth
- Offa Robbery Update: Affected Bank Sacks 5 Staff
- Ex-President Bush Hospitalized Days After Wife’s Death
- Who Left Over N1Billion In An Account But Can't Claim It?
- Lagos Security Man Arrested For Impregnating His Daughter
- EFCC Arrests Ibori’s Man, Senator Nwaoboshi Over N6B "Fraud"
- Ga Homowo: Traditional Council Ban Noise Making In Accra From May 14 To June 14
- Failed Chinese Bidder For ECG Deal Suspects Foul Play
- Total Petroleum Ghana Prioritizes Customers' Needs
- IDEG Boss On 998 Presidential Staffers:It's Not Quantity But Quality Of People
- Take Your Time To Do Proper Analysis, Franklin Cudjoe
- Don’t We Deserve Further And Better Particulars From The B.E.C.?
- Ghana Participates In The International Economic Forum
- Has Ghana Achieved Universal Health Coverage And Access?
- Youth Action Movement Condemns Violence Meted On The Young Lady In Tamale
- Homowo Press Release By La Association UK
- Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash
- 2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash
- Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah
- Mo Salah Is Better Than Messi Currently - CAF President
- Ghana, Korea to deepen economic ties
- Flagstaff House Brouhaha: Mahama staff list hits 897
- Akufo-Addo is like a visiting president to Ghana - Asiedu Nketia
Click Here to Comment on this Article