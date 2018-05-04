Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

Anthony-Abayifa-Karbo
Deputy Roads Minister Anthony Karbo is heading to the Criminal Investigations Department having been allegedly implicated in undercover investigations into corruption.
The Lawra MP is the second named official in the Anas Aremeyaw investigations that has implicated Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi.
The GFA president is being investigated for allegedly defrauding by false pretence after he was captured in a video telling investors he has the president in his pocket.
Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly asked for $5m to create access to the president and some additional money to sort out some appointees.
In the latest update in the drama, the GFA boss mentioned Anthony Karbo as one of those chief facilitators who can help make access to the presidency possible.
Mr Karbo is heading to the CID in the company of his lawyers.
More soon…
-Myjoyonline
