Parliament Summons Ursula Over $89m Kelni GVG Deal

Dan Soko

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful over the controversial $89 million Kelni GVG contract to block revenue leakages in the telecommunication sector.

The contract has become a subject of controversy between policy think-tank IMANI Africa and the ministry with the former arguing it was needless and expensive. The second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin issued the directive upon requests from some MPs for details of the contract.

In a related development, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the Kelni GVG contract is an issue that has engaged the attention of the whole country and the minister needs to clarify the issue.

Mr. Ablakwa added that Parliament’s silence on the issue makes the House appears not to be proactive.

“Another agenda to this meeting which is the matter  which  has engaged the attention of the whole country, the  Kelni GVG matter. I’m wondering if the Minister for Communications cannot  be programmed  to appear before us in the ensuing week because out there the national debate is that it will appear as though Parliament is not being proactive. Civil society organizations are asking why Parliament  has been  silent on this matter and it’s raging on and on. And this morning apart from the Anas expose’ is the biggest matter which is being discussed and this is not a matter that can be resolved in the media, Parliament must carry out its oversight responsibility”.

The controversial $89 million contract  is between Ghana’s Ministries of Communication and Finance and Kelni GVG Limited to block revenue losses in the telecommunication sector and simbox fraud.

Policy think-tank IMANI Africa has been at the forefront campaigning against the deal, arguing the contract which was signed on December 27, 2017 is a duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.

According to IMANI, Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the NDC administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

The National Communications Authority and the Ghana Revenue Authority are the implementing agencies for the common platform with Kelni GVG as Service providers.

The Communication Ministry whose minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is under pressure to step aside for investigation into the issue has rebuffed IMANI’s claims, saying the contract is giving tax payers value for money.

-Starrfmonline



