Gov’t Won’t Destroy Indigenous Businesses – Kotei Dzani

Dan Soko

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani

The President of Groupe Ideal and Member of the Council of State, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, has said that no government is interested in destroying any business, especially home-grown businesses.

He made this comment at the second edition of the Ideal Investor’s Forum in Accra.

The Groupe President, commenting on the happenings in the Finance sector said “the sector has been in crisis over the last five years or so. Governments have tried to manage it; no government is interested in destroying businesses especially home-grown businesses. The interest of every Government is how to support indigenous businesses to help them grow and compete with businesses everywhere”.

Though he admitted that the recent happenings in the financial sector are of worry to investors and businesses across the country he assured them that these decisions by Government will go a long way to improve the financial sector.

He urged investors to have faith in the financial sector since the current happenings in the sector pose no cause for alarm.

“You should know that Government’s focus is how to grow every sector of the economy, especially the finance and banking sector. It is true that businesses are not happy with government’s new directives but these decisions and policies by government will improve the financial sector and the economy as a whole. Please continue to have faith in the sector because these happenings posses no cause for alarm.”

In reassuring investors about the growth of Ideal Finance Ltd, Dr. Dzani said that the company is focused on growing to serve the increasing needs of investors.

“At ideal, we ensure that our systems are robust and resilient, we are committed to meeting your every need. Government policies keep us on our toes and reminds us of the opportunity to grow and no more. For us, we are focused on the forward march to growth.”

The Investors’ Forum which brought together clients, management and staff of the finance house, and was hosted by Ideal Finance to serve as a platform to highlight the organization’s financials over the years, inform customers about new investment products and answer questions about happenings in the finance sector as a whole.

-Starrfmonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!