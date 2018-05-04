‘We’re Behind You’ – Nana Assures Dogboe

Isaac Dogboe with President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has given World Boxing Organisation’s (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe the blessings of the nation.
The youngster and his management team called on the President at the Jubilee House [presidency] on Tuesday to thank him for the support he and his government continue to offer him.
This was after he had knocked down American, Jessie Magdaleno, in a recent title fight at Liacouras Center, Philadelphia which ended in the eleventh round.
But the President could not just watch him go without some assurances and commendation, giving him his word, “The entire country is behind you…you have our support; whatever little government, myself we can do to further your career, count on us.
“We appreciate what you are doing; you are lifting the flag of our country very high and showing people that yes, the Ghanaian spirit is still very much abroad and alive and you are today, its personification,” he told the chap.
He commended him for the work he is doing in putting the name of Ghana back on the map of boxing whiles extending similar commendations to his father and trainer, Paul Dogboe for his continuous effort in the development of the young man.
Dogboe could not but thanked the President and his government for the support they continue to give him and his team.
“Your support has been great; thank you [for your life] and your team and your staff for your continuous support,” he said, with a promise in tow “we will also support you in any way we also can to also continue to raise the flag of Ghana because we are back on the map; everyone is now saying that Ghana boxing is really back on the boxing map so thank you, Mr President.”
He could not but promised Ghanaians to continue to lift high up the flag of Ghana by defending the title and moving a notch higher to the next stage of his career.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
