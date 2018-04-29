 Kotoko Thump Sharks

Sogne Yacouba scored Kotoko’s second goal

Asante Kotoko, yesterday, recorded a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks in the Zylofon Cash Premier League (ZCPL) in Kumasi.

Kotoko dominated the first half but failed to crown their efforts with goals till after the break.

It was Emmanuel Gyamfi, who fetched the opener in the 63rd minute.

Thirteen minutes later, dreadlocked forward, Yacouba Songne doubled the lead for the Porcupine Warriors, to push them to the sixth position and three points adrift the top spot.

Sharks fought back especially in the dying minutes but failed in their attempts.

ZCPL Scores @ A Glance

Dwarfs 2, Ashgold 0

Chelsea 2, Medeama 1

Karela 2, Aduana 1

Kotoko 2, Sharks 0

Dreams 1, Wonders 0

All Stars 0 Allies 1

Bechem 1 Liberty 2

Hearts –WAFA (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum