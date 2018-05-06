Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

Dan Soko

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail after close to five hours of interrogation at the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Accra.

The CAF 1st vice-president and FIFA Council member is facing a police probe on claims of corruption after a complaint from Ghana president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nyantakyi is said to have used the President’s name and office fraudulently.

He was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport around 12:30pm on Tuesday after returning from a trip abroad.

Nyantakyi has stated his desire to assist the Ghana Police in their investigations.

His detention follows an investigation by an undercover journalist, Anas Areneyaw Anas.



