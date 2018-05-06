Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

Samini
Samini is billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual musical event dubbed ‘Upstream Music Festival’, which will take place at the Pioneer Square in Seattle, Washington in the United States of America.
The Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste will perform alongside 200 artistes from all over the world, including Aramide, Nazizi, Mr Reed, Amen Viana and a host of others.
The three-day music festival, according to the organisers, will take place from June 1 to 3, 2018 and at over 15 venues in the States.
Samini will treat US music lovers to a different tune of authentic Ghanaian and African music.
With his creative style of performing, stagecraft and singing skills, Samini inspires millions with his music which cuts across the country and the continent and, thus, appeals to anyone who loves quality live band music.
His selection as one of the headline artistes for the festival was based on a recent live musical performance at the first-ever Afrobeats Perth Festival in South Perth Foreshore on March 31 in Australia this year.
The founder of One Vibe Africa, organisers of the festival, Simon Javan Okelo, confirmed that there couldn’t be a better headline performer from Africa than Samini for such a ground-breaking event in the history of the festival because of his status as a long-serving African music legend, class and mastery in live performances.
By George Clifford Owusu
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Madagascar protesters seek president's resignation
- Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor
- High Mobile Charges Threaten Financial Inclusion - E-Banking Expert
- Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra
- Procurement No Longer An Incentive To Steal From State - Adwoa Safo
- ‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud
- Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy
- Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo
- BREAKING NEWS... GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked
- Our Politics Of Anti-Intellectualism Is To Blame
- Henri Michel: Former Cameroon And Ivory Coast Coach Dies Aged 70
- The Hope Of NPP Becoming The Saviour Of Ghana Is Fast Fading
- Gomoa East Spent GHC81,000 On Late DCE's Funeral
- S.African police kill teen during anti-graft protests
- Isaac Dogboe And Jessie Magdaleno Promise Spectacular Boxing Show In Battle For WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Satisfied With CAF Confederation Draw
- Veteran Coach J.E. Sarpong Advises Henry Wellington To Quit Hearts Coaching Job
- Asantehene Golf Tourney Tees Off On Saturday, 28thApril
- Friends of Boxing (FOB) Member, Nii Allotei Cofie Grateful To SWAG
- Coach Sarpong Calls On Ghana FA To Conduct Medical Tests For Coaches Ahead Of League Season
- Threats: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
- Tech: The new Han Solo accidentally revealed he's signed on for 3 'Star Wars' movies
- Politics: Trump says Kim Jong Un wants to meet 'as soon as possible' and calls him 'very honorable'
- Politics: Mattis reportedly sees himself as Trump’s ‘babysitter’ and fought to limit the president’s options on North Korea
- Politics: 'We have to make him perfect': Trump brushed dandruff off Macron's shoulder as their bromance continues to blossom
- Interesting: “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
- Politics: Lonely millennials are at a greater risk of developing anxiety and depression — but the reasons for their isolation are unclear
- Digital Community: RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement
- Finance: Jim Cramer has done a complete 180 on Snap (SNAP)
- Finance: Jim Cramer has done a complete 180 on Snap (SNAP)
- FDA confiscates over 6,000 capsules of Tramadol
- Government urged to increase domestic financing for under-five immunization
- Coalition calls for an end to politicisation of education
- GSS conducts nationwide census of agriculture
- AGI and GJA to change business fortunes of Volta Region
Click Here to Comment on this Article