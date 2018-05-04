Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

Hip-life rapper Sarkodie needs to immediately sign this gentleman for making a serious attempt to sing one of his popular hit song titled “Original”.
You will find it difficult understanding the words in his rap but then i think he has done justice to the song..lol
If you want to laugh, just watch the video.
Watch the video below:
Kokonsa:
Related Posts
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Madagascar protesters seek president's resignation
- Chinery-Hesse Replaces Kofi Annan As New UG Chancellor
- High Mobile Charges Threaten Financial Inclusion - E-Banking Expert
- Egg Consumption Campaign Launched In Accra
- Procurement No Longer An Incentive To Steal From State - Adwoa Safo
- ‘National Security Officer’ In Alleged GHS120K Car Fraud
- Sports Ministry Deny Rift Between Minister And His Deputy
- Hearts Of Oak Facing Technical Problem – Mohammed Polo
- BREAKING NEWS... GFA Vice President George Afriyie Sacked
- Our Politics Of Anti-Intellectualism Is To Blame
- Henri Michel: Former Cameroon And Ivory Coast Coach Dies Aged 70
- The Hope Of NPP Becoming The Saviour Of Ghana Is Fast Fading
- Gomoa East Spent GHC81,000 On Late DCE's Funeral
- S.African police kill teen during anti-graft protests
- Isaac Dogboe And Jessie Magdaleno Promise Spectacular Boxing Show In Battle For WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Satisfied With CAF Confederation Draw
- Veteran Coach J.E. Sarpong Advises Henry Wellington To Quit Hearts Coaching Job
- Asantehene Golf Tourney Tees Off On Saturday, 28thApril
- Friends of Boxing (FOB) Member, Nii Allotei Cofie Grateful To SWAG
- Coach Sarpong Calls On Ghana FA To Conduct Medical Tests For Coaches Ahead Of League Season
- Threats: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
- Tech: The new Han Solo accidentally revealed he's signed on for 3 'Star Wars' movies
- Politics: Trump says Kim Jong Un wants to meet 'as soon as possible' and calls him 'very honorable'
- Politics: Mattis reportedly sees himself as Trump’s ‘babysitter’ and fought to limit the president’s options on North Korea
- Politics: 'We have to make him perfect': Trump brushed dandruff off Macron's shoulder as their bromance continues to blossom
- Interesting: “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
- Politics: Lonely millennials are at a greater risk of developing anxiety and depression — but the reasons for their isolation are unclear
- Digital Community: RADP present at the launch of DigiClan in Ghana
- Ghanaian Players Abroad: Micheal Essien has no plans of coaching after retirement
- Finance: Jim Cramer has done a complete 180 on Snap (SNAP)
- Finance: Jim Cramer has done a complete 180 on Snap (SNAP)
- FDA confiscates over 6,000 capsules of Tramadol
- Government urged to increase domestic financing for under-five immunization
- Coalition calls for an end to politicisation of education
- GSS conducts nationwide census of agriculture
- AGI and GJA to change business fortunes of Volta Region
Click Here to Comment on this Article