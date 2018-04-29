Anas Video: We’ve Not Invited Karbo – Police

Dan Soko

Anthony Karbo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has denied ever inviting the deputy roads and highways  minister Anthony Karbo to assist in investigations into the Kwasi Nyantakyi case.

“In respect of the invitation of the deputy Minister for roads and highways, I want to emphasize and inform you that nobody has invited him to come and assist with investigations,” the deputy CID boss ACP Aboagye Nyarko told journalists Thursday at a media encounter.

The denial comes in the wake of media reports that the CID invited the deputy minister who is also an MP to assist it with investigations in a fraud case against Mr. Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA boss was on Wednesday released on bail after handing himself to the CID when he arrived from Morocco to answer questions for allegedly using President Akufo-Addo’s name fraudulently.

Mr Nyantakyi’s name popped up in a yet-to-be premiered investigative video under the auspices of Tiger Eye PI being managed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The FA boss is alleged to have demanded whopping sums of money from the potential investors to facilitate their meeting with the president, the vice and other senior government officials. The video will be released on June 6, 2018.

The explosive investigative piece, according to the award-winning journalist, will cause a stir in the football fraternity and can cost several appointees of the current administration their jobs.

He is expected back at the CID headquarters in Accra Thursday after he was charged with defrauding by false pretence.

-Starrfmonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!