Anas Video: We’ve Not Invited Karbo – Police

Anthony Karbo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has denied ever inviting the deputy roads and highways minister Anthony Karbo to assist in investigations into the Kwasi Nyantakyi case.

“In respect of the invitation of the deputy Minister for roads and highways, I want to emphasize and inform you that nobody has invited him to come and assist with investigations,” the deputy CID boss ACP Aboagye Nyarko told journalists Thursday at a media encounter.

The denial comes in the wake of media reports that the CID invited the deputy minister who is also an MP to assist it with investigations in a fraud case against Mr. Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA boss was on Wednesday released on bail after handing himself to the CID when he arrived from Morocco to answer questions for allegedly using President Akufo-Addo’s name fraudulently.

Mr Nyantakyi’s name popped up in a yet-to-be premiered investigative video under the auspices of Tiger Eye PI being managed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The FA boss is alleged to have demanded whopping sums of money from the potential investors to facilitate their meeting with the president, the vice and other senior government officials. The video will be released on June 6, 2018.

The explosive investigative piece, according to the award-winning journalist, will cause a stir in the football fraternity and can cost several appointees of the current administration their jobs.

He is expected back at the CID headquarters in Accra Thursday after he was charged with defrauding by false pretence.

-Starrfmonline