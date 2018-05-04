Outcome Of Nyantakyi Saga Crucial To Ghana's Image

The Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament is pushing for a swift action and stiffer punishment for all those found culpable in the latest work of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Chairman of the Committee, Alex Kofi Agyekum, told Joy News the Number 12 documentary provides the country with a good opportunity to demonstrate to the world its commitment to uprooting corruption in football and in politics.
“In recent times the country’s image has been dented; from the Brazil 2014 World Cup issues to date, so the Kwesi Nyantakyi issue will be a yardstick for which the international community will use to measure Ghana in dealing with corruption.
“When such cases happen and you are able to demonstrate and establish a prima facie case as well as the political will and measures to deal with it and punish the culprit, you will be taken seriously,” he added.
Mr Kofi Agyekum’s comments follow the invitation to Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
He is accused of using the names of the President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Bawumia to solicit monies from prospective investors.
In an undercover investigation whose content is yet to be made public, Mr Nyantakyi is alleged to have demanded monies from these investors [undercover journalists] to be given to the two most powerful men to soften the ground for a potential business transaction.
He is currently assisting the police in their investigations.
According to Mr Kofi Agyekum, although the news has gained traction there has been similar scandals which did not see any conclusive action. He wants the response to this scandal to save the sinking image of Ghana football.
“The final analysis is our ability to get to the bottom of the issue and punish all those involved and take remedial measures to nip such practices,” he said.
He said if nothing is done about it, it will be just another allegation which will end soon and the country will still be subject of ridicule at major international tournaments.
Mr Kofi Agyekum said he is yet to watch the video and he is hopeful the outcome of the video will expose a lot of challenges in the sector that needs to be addressed.
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Isaac Dogboe And Jessie Magdaleno Promise Spectacular Boxing Show In Battle For WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Israel scraps plan to expel African migrants
- Amputeees Trained In Basic Food Craft
- African Development Bank launches “Say No to Famine” Project In Somalia
- Physician Assistants (PAs),The Driving Force Of Primary Health Care (PHC) In Ghana
- Supreme Court Sets June 7 To Rule On $4m NCA Case
- Michael Essien Insists He Has No Plans To Be In The Dugout As A Coach After Retirement
- Commonwealth Junior Games: George Lutterodt Appointed Chef De Mission
- Oddo Confirms Udinese Departure
- Messi Overtakes Ronaldo As Football’s Highest Earner
- FIFA Subjects 2026 Morocco World Cup Bid To Fresh Scrutiny
- Hearts of Oak Consider Accra Return - PRO
- Strategy: The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 after only 3 years with the company — and her best advice for young people explains how she did it
- Create Google Form: How to create google form with samples
- Lifestyle: Teens would rather break their bones than lose their phones
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after a key interest-rate benchmark hit its highest level since 2014
- Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack
- Strategy: Millennials almost killed Diet Coke — now they're fueling its turnaround (KO)
- Finance: Facebook is sliding after publishing a list of rules about what is and isn't allowed on the platform (FB)
- Finance: Americans just made a major about-face on the stock market for the first time since Trump's election
- Finance: The cofounder of the Hard Rock Cafe just sold his mansion on Billionaire's Beach in Malibu for a record-breaking $110 million
- Ghana Premier League: Laryea Kingston to be appointed assistant coach of Hearts of Oak?
- Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS
- GOIL share price takes upward trajectory
- Inter Allies Appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi As An Assistant Coach
- Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week
- Yusif Abubakar Admits Aduana Has A Mountain To Climb
- Zylofon Media, GFA In Talks Over 3-5 Years GHPL Sponsorship - Report
- Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after the 10-year hits its highest level since 2014
- Pulse Food: How to make banana bread
- UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid trio touch down in Munich in majestic fashion
- Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation
- A stage play on road safety campaign to be premiered in Accra
Click Here to Comment on this Article