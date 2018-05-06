1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

One Chinese and five Ghanaians were on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, arrested by Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force for engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey at Manson Datano and Tontonkrom both in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.
The special patrol which was led by the Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force Commander, Col. Michael Amoah Ayisi was to intensify the operation to halt the illegal mining menace in the country.
The arrested persons were identified as Li Chin Yun, 44 years a Chinese National, Kwaku Opoku, 35 years, Dodzi Agudza, 25 years, Michael Adjeoda, 24 years and Alhaji Baba Musah, 49 years, all Ghanaians.
Arrested illegal miners
The Task Force immobilized one excavator and destroyed 17 Changfangs at the various illegal mining sites.
The Team also seized one Toyota Tacoma pick-up with registration number GR 3030-11, seven water pumping machines, one generator set and two excavator batteries.
All the seized items and the suspects were sent to Datano Police station for further investigation.
Illegal mining site
FOB West also conducted operations in Bonbondeni around Asankragua in the Amenfi West District in the Western Region.
The team immobilised some excavators and seized mining equipment.
The task force warned illegal miners to desist from carrying out their activities to enable the government to streamline the mining sector.
“We call on the general public to keep the information on the whereabouts of illegal miners coming to us and we can assure the public that we will definitely go after them.”
Li Chin Yun
‘Operations of the anti-galamsey task force.’
The anti-galamsey task-force was deployed to three regions; Ashanti, Western and Eastern about five months ago, to help fight and sustain the campaign against illegal mining, which was started by Citi FM a year ago.
Their operations have resulted in the arrest of illegal miners including foreign nationals, mainly Chinese.
The deployment of the joint police and military task-force came as a major boost to government’s fight against illegal mining in the country, following news of its devastating effects on the country’s land and water resources.
–
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Isaac Dogboe And Jessie Magdaleno Promise Spectacular Boxing Show In Battle For WBO Super Bantamweight Title
- Israel scraps plan to expel African migrants
- Amputeees Trained In Basic Food Craft
- African Development Bank launches “Say No to Famine” Project In Somalia
- Physician Assistants (PAs),The Driving Force Of Primary Health Care (PHC) In Ghana
- Supreme Court Sets June 7 To Rule On $4m NCA Case
- Michael Essien Insists He Has No Plans To Be In The Dugout As A Coach After Retirement
- Commonwealth Junior Games: George Lutterodt Appointed Chef De Mission
- Oddo Confirms Udinese Departure
- Messi Overtakes Ronaldo As Football’s Highest Earner
- FIFA Subjects 2026 Morocco World Cup Bid To Fresh Scrutiny
- Hearts of Oak Consider Accra Return - PRO
- Strategy: The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 after only 3 years with the company — and her best advice for young people explains how she did it
- Create Google Form: How to create google form with samples
- Lifestyle: Teens would rather break their bones than lose their phones
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after a key interest-rate benchmark hit its highest level since 2014
- Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack
- Strategy: Millennials almost killed Diet Coke — now they're fueling its turnaround (KO)
- Finance: Facebook is sliding after publishing a list of rules about what is and isn't allowed on the platform (FB)
- Finance: Americans just made a major about-face on the stock market for the first time since Trump's election
- Finance: The cofounder of the Hard Rock Cafe just sold his mansion on Billionaire's Beach in Malibu for a record-breaking $110 million
- Ghana Premier League: Laryea Kingston to be appointed assistant coach of Hearts of Oak?
- Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS
- GOIL share price takes upward trajectory
- Inter Allies Appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi As An Assistant Coach
- Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week
- Yusif Abubakar Admits Aduana Has A Mountain To Climb
- Zylofon Media, GFA In Talks Over 3-5 Years GHPL Sponsorship - Report
- Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after the 10-year hits its highest level since 2014
- Pulse Food: How to make banana bread
- UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid trio touch down in Munich in majestic fashion
- Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation
- A stage play on road safety campaign to be premiered in Accra
Click Here to Comment on this Article