Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

A 27-year-old robbery suspect in the custody of the Sogakope police in the Volta Region has committed suicide in police cells.
The deceased suspect, identified as William Gbedze Tovor, has been standing trial at the Sogakope Circuit court for his involvement in series of robberies within the South Tongu district of the region, including his recent offence of raping a lady and abusing others at gunpoint.
Citi News sources at the Sogakope Police station revealed that the suspect on Wednesday day dawn hanged himself when he was scheduled to reappear in court.
The source further indicated to Citi News that the deceased used a piece of the blanket provided them for sleeping in the inner cells to strap his neck to a metal bar around the window.
The other inmates who woke up to the incident informed the officers on duty at the Charge Office.
The officers rushed in and cut off the piece of blanket around the victim’s neck which he fastened to the bar of the ventilation hole of the cells and rushed him to Comboni Hospital, at Sogakofe.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending an autopsy.
The last time a similar incident occurred was in December 2017 when a 22-year-old man, James Yaw Doggi, hanged himself with a piece of swollen carpet at the Oforikrom police cells in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.
