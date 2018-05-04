Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

Dan Soko

A defense lawyer in the trial of persons charged over the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama, George Bernard Shaw has accused the team of military officers led by the late soldier of being deployed to the area to protect illegal miners.

He claimed the mining company they were protecting, C and G Aleska had been written to by the Minerals Commission to halt operation in the Juabo Forest.

Mr. Shaw also said the residents of Denkyira Oboasi had a frosty relationship with the company due to concerns they were degrading the forest.

The activities of this company became topical following the lynching of then Army Captain Maxwell Mahama by some residents of Denkyira Oboase.

The District Chief Executive of the area Daniel Appianin was suspended by President Akufo-Addo following comments he made suggesting the company was engaged in illegal mining.

George Bernard Shaw on Thursday concluded his cross-examination of Major Mahama’s Second in command WO II Sabi Kwasi.

WO Sabi under cross-examination said he was unaware of why they had been deployed to protect the company but added they carried out their duty professionally.

He, however, rejected the claim by Lawyer Shaw that the military was deployed to the site because of the constant attacks on the company by the residents of Diaso.

Mr. Shaw in a letter written by the Minerals Commission asking the company to halt its mining activities suggested to the witness that the company was engaged in an illegal activity.

WO II Sabi said he was unaware of any such directive.

The court has meanwhile ordered the Head of Department-Disclosure, at Vodafone Ghana to make available phone records of the first accused person, William Baah (assembly man) on May 29, the day the Soldier was lynched and that of May 30, 2017.

This follows an application made by his lawyer George Bernard Shaw saying access to the data will enable Mr. Baah put up his defense. This was not opposed by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson.

The case has been adjourned to June 5, 2018.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!