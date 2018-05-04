African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

Accra, May 24, CDA Consult – The African Union (AU) Organs and Institutions based in Arusha, Tanzania will jointly organised a round-table discussion, a play and a cultural show to celebrate this year’s Africa Day, May 25, at the African Court premises.
The Executive Secretary of the Arusha-based African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), Ms Charity Hanene Nchimunya, is expected to deliver the keynote address on the AU 2018 theme:‘’ Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’’ to be followed by panel discussions.
The AU Organs and Institutions to participate in the event are: The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, AUABC, the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and the African Institute on International Law (AIIL), a document obtained by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra indicated.
Other Regional Economic Communities and related bodies—also based in Arusha— such as the East African Community, Eastern and Southern African Management Institute, the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community and Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau of Tanzania (PCCB) have been invited. The UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunal, Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society organisations, media, schools, colleges and universities, among others, will also join in the celebrations, which is to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.
‘’This will be a great day for every patriotic African,’’ assured Selemani Kinyunyu, Senior Policy Officer of the AUABC and Joint Co-ordinator of the event.
