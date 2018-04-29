EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

Accra, Thursday May 24, 2018 – Leading media organization, EIB Network, has successfully completed an internal growth path process that will see it become a world class media organization.
The company, founded in 2014, and currently a leading player in the media ecosystem in Ghana and Africa, has set its sights on a deliberate and conscious drive towards an agenda that makes it resolute going forward.
The company today announced that, with the exception of GHOne TV (which operates from its head office at Platinum Place, Ridge, Accra), it has strategically moved all of its other units in Accra to the Meridian House located on the Ring Road.
The assembly of the units, executive management says, is to ensure a realization of its long-held dream of convergence, which is a key element of its initial roll out and strategic plan.
Management says it believes the businesses coming into one space would offer the various departments a perfect synergy to consolidate its gains while strengthening internal company values and ethos, central to its growth.
Part of a planned process that started in September 2017, executive management says the movement into one space would also afford it an opportunity to adequately scale down its human resource, where necessary and concentrate on meeting its stated goals with the right numbers. An internal Human Resource process to brief workers has been held while assurances have also been given.
“This is necessary as we have to stay competitive and winning. Growth, to our overall plan to become a leading business, is essential and we do believe that these steps would play a critical role in how we are able to navigate the business environment we find ourselves in,” says Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi.
He added that: “We have immense confidence in our staff and can be rest assured that they will help in realizing this convergence plan, a necessity for a progressive brand like ours.”
The media group’s management says it strongly believes that these prudent measures will play a pivotal role in sustaining the goodwill of its brand and the equity it has, and continues to enjoy in Ghana and beyond.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Israel scraps plan to expel African migrants
- Amputeees Trained In Basic Food Craft
- African Development Bank launches “Say No to Famine” Project In Somalia
- Physician Assistants (PAs),The Driving Force Of Primary Health Care (PHC) In Ghana
- Supreme Court Sets June 7 To Rule On $4m NCA Case
- Michael Essien Insists He Has No Plans To Be In The Dugout As A Coach After Retirement
- Commonwealth Junior Games: George Lutterodt Appointed Chef De Mission
- Oddo Confirms Udinese Departure
- Messi Overtakes Ronaldo As Football’s Highest Earner
- FIFA Subjects 2026 Morocco World Cup Bid To Fresh Scrutiny
- Hearts of Oak Consider Accra Return - PRO
- Strategy: The CEO of Vimeo landed the job at 34 after only 3 years with the company — and her best advice for young people explains how she did it
- Create Google Form: How to create google form with samples
- Lifestyle: Teens would rather break their bones than lose their phones
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: The dollar's getting stronger — and that could be bad news
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after a key interest-rate benchmark hit its highest level since 2014
- Politics: Everything we know about the victims of the Toronto van attack
- Strategy: Millennials almost killed Diet Coke — now they're fueling its turnaround (KO)
- Finance: Facebook is sliding after publishing a list of rules about what is and isn't allowed on the platform (FB)
- Finance: Americans just made a major about-face on the stock market for the first time since Trump's election
- Prof. Addae-Mensah calls for critical look at funding of Free SHS
- GOIL share price takes upward trajectory
- Inter Allies Appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi As An Assistant Coach
- Solomon Asante Named In USL Team Of The Week
- Yusif Abubakar Admits Aduana Has A Mountain To Climb
- Zylofon Media, GFA In Talks Over 3-5 Years GHPL Sponsorship - Report
- Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
- Finance: Stocks are tumbling after the 10-year hits its highest level since 2014
- Pulse Food: How to make banana bread
- UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid trio touch down in Munich in majestic fashion
- Bongo District re-affirms commitment to ending open defecation
- A stage play on road safety campaign to be premiered in Accra
- Brong-Ahafo DoVVSU reported cases decreases in 2017
- Corruption is a Threat to National Development - NCCE
- Chieftaincy factions in Bolga engage in gunfire
Click Here to Comment on this Article