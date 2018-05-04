Kwesé Media launches Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup viewing

Dan Soko

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia approaching, Kwesé Media has vowed to give its customers an unmatched front-row viewing to the global showpiece.

The launch of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup was held at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Kwesé Media will telecast 32 games free on Kwesé Free Sports and all 64 games on their paid-for platform, Kwesé TV.

Kwesé has exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup free in Africa. These rights include all games involving African teams, the opening ceremony and opening match, two quarterfinals, both semifinals, as well as the final and closing ceremony. That’s a lot of football to enjoy on our free platform: Kwesé Free Sports.

Watch all games LIVE on Kwesé TV. Those who want the full FIFA World Cup experience should subscribe to Kwesé TV.

Kwesé TV offers 75+ channels of the world’s best sport and entertainment; and come 14 June we’ll be adding another channel to the bouquet, the Kwesé FIFA Channel – a dedicated 24/7 portal to Russia 2018.

Here you can catch all the games LIVE, plus classic matches from previous World Cups, official FIFA magazine shows, daily highlights and LIVE studio chats.

See the pictures below:

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

