Klopp: Real Madrid Have No Weaknesses

The German boss says that the reigning European champions are ‘experienced from head to toe’ and no single tactic will win it for The Reds.
Jurgen Klopp does not believe Real Madrid have any weaknesses that could be exploited by Liverpool.
The teams meet on Saturday in the Champions League final, Madrid seeking to defend the title for the second year in a row.
Liverpool are the top-scoring team in the competition with 40 goals, while the six clean sheets recorded by Klopp’s men is level with Barcelona as the joint-most this term.
But Madrid are considered by many to be favourites for the Kiev showpiece, with Klopp indicating his tactics will be more complicated than targeting left-back Marcelo with Mohamed Salah.
“You saw it, everybody saw it, seems obvious: ‘Marcelo, what an offensive player, but… he can’t defend’,” Klopp said to The Mirror.
“They won the Champions League twice, they are again in the final! Bayern Munich thought they were the better team in the two games, but what is better at the end?
“Real need four chances to score twice. Bayern needed eight to score one. They are experienced from head to toe. There is no weakness.
“Football is not so easy that you can say, ‘If Marcelo makes that run, and we leave Mo Salah there in that space, Salah gets in against Ramos’.”
Klopp suggested Liverpool will have to show a killer instinct if they are to triumph against Madrid in the final.
“There are opportunities for us, we know that – and they know it as well,” Klopp said.
“All the teams said it: against Juve, Real were lucky, against Bayern, they were lucky, but they are the third time in a row in the final, the fourth time in five years, so what does that say?
“Their experience prepares them for difficult situations, so we will cause them problems and they will cause us problems.
“And, in the end, we have to be there in the decisive moments, we have to score when we have the chances.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Politics: Pictures show high-profile titans of business and politics arrive for Trump's first state dinner as president
- Politics: Hours after a Mexican presidential candidate suggested cutting off hands to punish crime, a gang gave his idea grisly sign of approval
- Sports: Meek Mill got a hero's welcome at 76ers playoff game as he rang the ceremonial bell
- Nigeria's favourite cocktail packs a punch
- We will order our boys to beat politicians who campaign in our area - Bia West Chiefs
- Obiri Boahen sues doctor, administrator and St. Gregory Hospital over death of baby
- Government has not initiated any processes for legalization homosexuality - Arhin
- 116 MMDAs owe GHC9.4b - Auditor General's report
- Kwesi Nyantakyi should not consider re-elections – Foh-Amoaning
- Politics: Trump's VA nominee allegedly banged on the hotel-room door of a female employee while intoxicated during an official trip
- Buhari backs Oshiomhole against Oyegun as APC Chairman?
- Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Police Van, Move To Abuja Hospital In Ambulance (Photos)
- Foods That Can Help You Look Younger
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- BoG sanitises banking sector with new borrowers & lenders law
- Research more on scholarships and funds from EU – CES to students
- Lack of education derailing the success of African players - Desailly
- 998 Pres. Staff: Government communications directorate failed – Foh-Amoaning
- Double salary propaganda won’t affect Bagbin
- 998 staff: We need a law to regulate staffing of government machinery - Foh-Amoaning
- GOIL share price takes upward trajectory
- Operation Vanguard affects Afoko trial
- Minimum capital: BoG issues guidelines on mergers and acquisitions
- 998 staff: Efficiency is about achieving a lot with a few people – Foh-Amoaning
- Government has not initiated any processes for legalization of homosexuality - Arhin
- Video: Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo
- Galamsey: 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit
- Dr. Opuni sues Multimedia
- Arrears cleared; claims of non-payment of debt are isolated- NHIA boss
- Couple Found Dead In Their Apartment In Lagos
- Buhari Reacts To Headsmen Killing Of Worshippers, Pastors
- Presidency, Senate Face-Off Deepens Over Stolen Mace
- Heartless Gunmen Kill 2 Priests, 14 Worshippers In Benue
- 1st May Officially Declared Public Holiday
- Impact Of New Media On African Politics
- Topstoxin Deaths: 4th Baby In Hospital After Mom Comes Into Contact With Chemical
- Finland: Basic Income Trial Falls Flat
- Let's Create An Environment For Philanthropy In Ghana
Click Here to Comment on this Article