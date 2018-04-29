Asante Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama contract

Asante Kotoko have announced they have severed ties with midfielder Baba Mahama.
The Porucipne Warriors confirmed the termination of Mahama’s contract on Thursday.
The enterprising midfielder who joined the former Premier League champions last season on a three year deal from Techiman has failed to command a starting berth in Samuel Fabin’s team in the ongoing season.
Official ????: We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of;
????Baba Mahama
We’re grateful for his services and wish him the best! #AKSC pic.twitter.com/0PugL70GGf
— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 24, 2018
