We’re ’embarrassed, scandalised’ by officers’ involvement in crime – Ghana Police

Dan Soko

The Ghana Police says it feels embarrassed and scandalised by the rate at which some of its personnel are engaged in all kinds of organised crime in the country.

Reports are rife in recent times of the involvement of some police personnel in all manner of crimes including armed robbery.

Some officers have been arrested for among other things, either engaging in armed robbery or renting out their arms and ammunition to criminals for mostly robbery operations. Two policemen at Weija were recently arrested for giving out their official arms and ammunition to criminals.

A total of 10 cases have since this year been recorded across the country.

Commenting on the issue Thursday, the Director General in charge of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), COP Kofi Boakye said such conduct is regrettable, and indicated they were determined to fight it.

“I must be honest with you, we’re all embarrassed and scandalized by such behaviour,” COP Kofi Boakye admitted.

Some police officers

He assured the public the Police administration is “determined to reduce such behaviour if not eliminate it to the barest minimum”.

COP Kofi Boakye admitted the statistics are getting alarming, a situation which raises questions about the security of the people.

“Agreeably, there has been seemingly increase in Police involvement in crime and it’s quite embarrassing to the police administration” he observed.

He however said all police personnel who were arrested for their involvement in various crimes have been made to face the law and may  lose their jobs if found culpable.

“Most of those who have committed those offences are already in court and we will see to it that they are dealt accordingly to law and on our part, we are also doing the service inquiries and such people if proved that they actually involved themselves in such cases, will be dismissed and the law will take its course”, he assured.

He maintained that the police administration is working around the clock to find plausible ways of reducing or getting rid of such conduct within the service.

“We have analysed our training procedures to identify the training gaps which more or less maybe necessitate this kind of behaviour so that we will train people, train them well, so that they can imbibe and internalize the values that may reduce such crimes in the police service”, he explained.

By PD Wedam|3news.com|Ghana

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

May 24, 2018

Police did no wrong smuggling Nyantakyi out from media – Eklu

May 24, 2018

Why DR Congo is confident it will halt Ebola

May 24, 2018

Anas is an Illuminati – Pal confesses

May 24, 2018

Errors may have triggered delayed allowances for some YEA beneficiaries – PRO

May 24, 2018

Women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior, harassment

May 24, 2018

Journalist donates 15 ceiling fans to Salaga Gov’t Hospital

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Ayakomaso Basic School Receives Educational Materials

May 23, 2018

PWDs Formally Petition CHRAJ Over Extortion

May 23, 2018

Cholera Alert Issued In Agona West

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!