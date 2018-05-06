Journalist donates 15 ceiling fans to Salaga Gov’t Hospital

Dan Soko
Christopher Amoako
Mr. Amoako [right] presenting ceiling fans to Salaga Government Hospital

A journalist in the Northern region, Christopher Amoako, has donated 15 ceiling fans worth 1,800 cedis to the Salaga Government Hospital to assist the hospital in improving in its various wards.

His gesture was borne out of the fact that most of the ceiling fans in the facility were not functioning in the midst of the high rate of cerebral spinal meningitis recorded by the hospital.

Presenting the items to the facility, he recounted how he visited a patient at one of the wards only to find him sweating because two of four fans in there were non-functional.

“So I quickly moved to other wards and the situation was not different,” he said, noting the situation prompted him to mobilise support to help.

Mr. Amoako appealed to media practitioners to use their influence to cause a change in society.

He thanked the MD of Ghana Water Company, Dr. Clifford Braimah; Member of Parliament for the Salaga South, Adam Braimah;  Michael Addae Venyo; Hajia Ibrahim Zuweira formerly of Ghana’s High Commission in the UK and Dr. Musah Adamu for their support.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr. Khalid Abdul Sharif expressed gratitude to the journalist for his contribution to healthcare delivery.

“It’s always a delight to see community members contribute to healthcare and I must say that we appreciate the gesture and will ensure they are put to good use to serve the purpose for which they are given,” he assured.

He used the opportunity to appeal to other individuals and organisations to also support the Hospital, especially in the area of water supply.

By 3news.com|Ghana

