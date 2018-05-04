Errors may have triggered delayed allowances for some YEA beneficiaries – PRO

Dan Soko

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has explained some of its beneficiaries may not have received their allowances for the past 15 months due to “margin of errors”.

Some Fire Service Assistants employed under the Agency had claimed they have not received their allowances since January last year.

Responding to the claim on Onua FM Thursday, the Public Relations officer of Awal Mohammed said he would not entirely challenge the claims by the service assistants as there could be fundamental reasons.

These, he said could be attributed to mistakes in application and habitual absenteeism or lateness to work for more than ten days.

He absenting one’s self from work for more than 10 days amounts to outright dismissal but did not say whether that is the case in the Fire Service assistants’ situation.

According to him, some of the beneficiaries may have been affected by some verification exercise carried out by the agency to check “margin of errors”.

He said the change of government necessitated the verification exercise in order for the agency to check “errors which might have been unnoticed by the previous administration”.

Mohammed said as far as he is aware, all arrears and allowances of employees under the Agency have been paid up to April this year.

Meanwhile, he said plans are far advanced on an exit plan for close to 40,000 beneficiaries of the programme whose contracts will expire in August this year.

He noted there was no exit plan for beneficiaries at the time the Akufo-Addo-led government took over the administration of the Agency.

A total of 19,500 community health workers who are beneficiaries will be supported to attend nursing training colleges, after which the Ghana Health Service will absorb those qualified.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887) to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the nation.

Its objective is to support the youth between the ages of 15 to 35 years through skills training and internship modules to transit from a situation of unemployment to that of employment.

By Nana Owusuaa Osei-Kuffour|3news.com|Ghana

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Government won't destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

May 24, 2018

Africa's week in pictures: 17-24 May 2018

May 24, 2018

Police did no wrong smuggling Nyantakyi out from media – Eklu

May 24, 2018

Why DR Congo is confident it will halt Ebola

May 24, 2018

Anas is an Illuminati – Pal confesses

May 24, 2018

Errors may have triggered delayed allowances for some YEA beneficiaries – PRO

May 24, 2018

Women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior, harassment

May 24, 2018

Journalist donates 15 ceiling fans to Salaga Gov’t Hospital

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Tiny African start-ups draw interest after slow start

May 23, 2018

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

May 23, 2018

Ayakomaso Basic School Receives Educational Materials

May 23, 2018

PWDs Formally Petition CHRAJ Over Extortion

May 23, 2018

Cholera Alert Issued In Agona West

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!