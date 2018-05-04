Government won\'t destroy indigenous businesses – Kotei Dzani

The President of Groupe Ideal and Member of the Council of State, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, has said that no government is interested in destroying any business, especially home-grown businesses.
He made this comment at the second edition of the Ideal Investor’s Forum in Accra.
The Groupe President, commenting on the happenings in the Finance sector said “the sector has been in crisis over the last five years or so. Governments have tried to manage it; no government is interested in destroying businesses especially home-grown businesses. The interest of every Government is how to support indigenous businesses to help them grow and compete with businesses everywhere”.
Though he admitted that the recent happenings in the financial sector are of worry to investors and businesses across the country he assured them that these decisions by Government will go a long way to improve the financial sector.
He urged investors to have faith in the financial sector since the current happenings in the sector pose no cause for alarm.
“You should know that Government’s focus is how to grow every sector of the economy, especially the finance and banking sector. It is true that businesses are not happy with government’s new directives but these decisions and policies by government will improve the financial sector and the economy as a whole. Please continue to have faith in the sector because these happenings posses no cause for alarm.”
In reassuring investors about the growth of Ideal Finance Ltd, Dr. Dzani said that the company is focused on growing to serve the increasing needs of investors.
“At ideal, we ensure that our systems are robust and resilient, we are committed to meeting your every need. Government policies keep us on our toes and reminds us of the opportunity to grow and no more. For us, we are focused on the forward march to growth.”
The Investors’ Forum which brought together clients, management and staff of the finance house, and was hosted by Ideal Finance to serve as a platform to highlight the organization’s financials over the years, inform customers about new investment products and answer questions about happenings in the finance sector as a whole.
Read Full Story
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Nigeria's favourite cocktail packs a punch
- Buhari backs Oshiomhole against Oyegun as APC Chairman?
- Dino Melaye Jumps Out Of Police Van, Move To Abuja Hospital In Ambulance (Photos)
- Foods That Can Help You Look Younger
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- BoG sanitises banking sector with new borrowers & lenders law
- Video: Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo
- Galamsey: 23-year-old illegal miner drowns in 'galamsey' pit
- Dr. Opuni sues Multimedia
- Arrears cleared; claims of non-payment of debt are isolated- NHIA boss
- Couple Found Dead In Their Apartment In Lagos
- Buhari Reacts To Headsmen Killing Of Worshippers, Pastors
- Presidency, Senate Face-Off Deepens Over Stolen Mace
- Heartless Gunmen Kill 2 Priests, 14 Worshippers In Benue
- 1st May Officially Declared Public Holiday
- Impact Of New Media On African Politics
- Topstoxin Deaths: 4th Baby In Hospital After Mom Comes Into Contact With Chemical
- Finland: Basic Income Trial Falls Flat
- Let's Create An Environment For Philanthropy In Ghana
- Pioneer Students Of Nduom University Receive 10k Each
- Minnesota: Loose Dog And Goat Found Walking Together
- Bank Of Ghana Won't Extend Deadline For Minimum Capital Requirement
- South African Airways Seeking Extra $400m Bail-out
- Poor Communication To Blame For 998 Presidential Staffers Brouhaha
- Kwesi Nyantakyi Is Making GFA Vice President Position Irrelevant - Fred Pappoe
- 80 Golfers To Compete In Asantehene Golf Tourney
- PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah Rubbishes Reports That Elmina Sharks Have Been Banned Ten Home Matches
- Elmina Sharks Deny 10 Home Ban Report
- Examine Yourself – Kojo Addae Mensah To Nyantakyi
- No ban for Elmina Sharks - Tamimu Issah
- AC Milan plans to hijack Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Inter
- Inter Allies appoint Togolese Adam Fazazi as an assistant coach
- Frimpong Manso bemoans lack of prolific strikers in the Ghana League
- EOCO probing GHC80,000 Gomoa East funeral expenses – Aquinas
- Coaching not part of my plans now - Michael Essien
- 998 presidential staff ‘deeply worrying’ – CDD
- Four women drown in Afram River
- BoG rules out extending recapitalisation deadline for banks
Click Here to Comment on this Article