Coca-Cola introduces a unique way of ordering using technology

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited (TCCBCGL) has enhanced the value it gives to its customers by introducing MySmartCoke, a convenient way of placing orders for events.

MySmartCoke, is an online platform which allows customers to place orders for their events and pay using Mobile Money, Visa/ Debit Cards and Master Card.

“With MySmartCoke, orders can be placed and paid for from any part of the world and the products get to be delivered at their preferred location in Ghana,” the company said in a statement.

Source: 3news.com | Ghana