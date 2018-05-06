Sloopy Mike Gyamfi Targets Youth Development

Dan Soko

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter and producer, Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, who was recently enstooled as the paramount chief of Boso-Gua Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, has announced plans of setting up recording studios to help nurture and grow new talents.

He revealed that in addition to the establishment of the recording studios, he will also establish a new online radio to promote and market the works of Ghanaian musicians.

The Boso-Gua Manhene is currently holding discussions with some of his colleagues in and outside the country to help him to organise a music reality show in his traditional area to help develop talent in the youth.

He added that the talents hunt, which is yet to be introduced, is a project aimed at assisting and encouraging young and upcoming musicians in the Boso-Gua Traditional Area to learn the art of composing good songs and playing instruments.

The veteran musician will hold a series of discussions with his international partners to assist his community with information communication technology (ICT) centre for the people, adding that it would enhance computer literacy, particularly among schoolchildren.

He pledged to support schools in the area with computers to promote quality education.

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, who is known for hit songs such as ‘Telephone Nkomo’, ‘Asem Kakra’, amongst others, has also produced works for Nana Aboagye Dacosta, Oheneba Kissi, Daddy Lumba, Diana Hopeson and a host of other prominent musicians.

By George Clifford Owusu



Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

