MTN Gives House To Social Worker

Dan Soko

Obeng Amoako poses in front of his house

Obeng Amoako, a 31-year-old employee of the Department of Social Welfare & Community Development in the Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, has emerged the ultimate winner of a two-bedroom house in the finals of the MTN ‘Taking Over’ promotion.

The house, which is located within the Devtraco Courts in Community 25, Tema, is estimated at $93,000.

Eight entrants also won various models of Hyundai saloon cars (Elantra I10 Accent and Sonata) while 16 received cash rewards ranging between GH¢               1000- GH¢ 5000, four received iPhones, 15 received Huawei handsets and seven had Samsung S5 phones.

Maxwell Arthur, a marketing manager at MTN, indicated that the company is committed to putting the interest of its clients first to ensure that they enjoy the best of services and motivation.

“At the launch of the 4G promotion in the last quarter of  2017, MTN Ghana partnered KPMG to carry an outlay  audit procedures which will lead to guaranteeing fair play between MTN and customers during the draw period and we are happy to mention that our expectations that MTN is very customer centric have adequately been met,” he stated.

Augustine Boateng, estate manager of Devtraco, who lauded the winner of the house, was happy that it partnered with MTN Ghana on this project, adding that his company has over a thousand houses of various models now selling.

Stunned Obeng Amoako, the winner of the ultimate prize of a two-bedroom house, told NEWS-ONE how speechless after he won, though he hoped to be a winner.

“I invested heavily in the MTN 4G ‘Taking Over’ promotion, loading data from time to time, in fact, it looks scary considering ones spending on data, at a point friends thought I was going crazy about the whole thing; today, I am happy that my investment has more than paid off,” he revealed.

By Solomon Ofori



