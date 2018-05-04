MPs Pay Tribute To Appiah Menka

Dan Soko

The minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has suggested that a monumental statue be built in honour of the late renowned politician of the UP stock, Nana Akenten Appiah Menka, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

He died in February and was buried in Kumasi yesterday.

Mr Iddrisu also suggested that an important road in Kumasi or Tamale be named after the late politician and industrialist. The road, he said, could be called ‘Appiah Menka Constitutional Avenue or Road,’ for his strong belief in constitutional rule and contributions to the Constitutional Review Committee set up by former President Prof John Atta Mills.

The minority leader described the late Appiah Menka, who clocked 84, and founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as true and revered patriotic statesman, who gave all he could for the development and unity of the country.

He said the late statesman was one of the pioneers who wanted to industrialise the nation, with his setting up of the Apino Soap Factory that produced soap in large quantities for local consumption and for export.

The minority leader made these suggestions in his contribution to a tribute read in honour of the late Appiah Menka by the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in Parliament on Wednesday.

According to Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the demise of Mr Appiah Menka – who contributed immensely to the work of the Constitutional Review Committee – must impel members of the executive and parliament to make changes to the 1992 Constitution regarding the strength of parliament in constitutional rule and separation of powers.

He said Appiah Menka as an astute politician from the stables of the Busia/Danquah/Dombo tradition and former Member of Parliament in the Second Republic, never believed in the large size of government so it would be very befitting to his memory for parliament to come up with a permanent legislation that would determine the size of government and also the number of ministries to run government business so that the situation of creating more ministries would not arise.

The minority chief whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka, said despite the fact that Appiah Menka was a member of the NPP, he always built bridges with his political opponents and offered them assistance when they needed it.

He said for instance, that when he became the MP for Asawase in 2005, the late Appiah Menka invited him to his house and counseled him to always build bridges with his political opponents and promote the supreme interest of the nation.

The MP for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah, said the NPP has lost a gem and that the late Appiah Menka was his political mentor who always preached peace.

“I have personally lost a mentor and wish members of his family my deepest condolence,” he added.

The Minister of Works and Housing, who is the MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, said the entrepreneurial acumen of the man was superb because he was able to set up a factory in those difficult times to produce the Apino Soap.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


BECE Candidates Challenged To Study Hard

May 25, 2018

Nation Builders Corps: Heal Ghana Won't Replace Employment Of Nurses

May 25, 2018

World Vision Project To Empower Children

May 25, 2018

Ex-Black Princesses forward Sherifatu Sumaila ponders national team future

May 25, 2018

Police Investigation Of Nyantakyi Total Sham

May 25, 2018

Create Facilities To Accommodates Children With Cerebral Palsy

May 25, 2018

TMA On The Move To Clear Tema Slums

May 25, 2018

Nyantakyi and Akufo-Addo must be investigated thoroughly – NDC Man

May 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bushmeat loses its appeal as Congo city fights Ebola

May 23, 2018

CID Picked Up Kwesi Nyantakyi On Arrival For Commencement Of Investigations

May 23, 2018

Lab Technicians Begin Strike

May 23, 2018

FDA Stops Six Herbal Products

May 23, 2018

Cost Of Credit Hampering Growth Of Export Sector At The Ports - GPHA Boss

May 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!