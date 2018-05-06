First Lady Opens Nursing Complex

Rebecca Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to officially open the nursing simulators

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday unveiled the state-of-the-art nursing simulators and an ultra-modern multi-purpose block at Wisconsin University College in Accra.

The nursing simulators, estimated in excess of $200,000, were procured by the school to strengthen healthcare training and equip students on evolving trends in the care-giving profession.

They included a wireless computer controlled pregnant female, newborn baby and an adult male mannequin that mimics human emotions and respond to stimuli that gives students a deeper understanding of the human body during health interventions.

Speaking at the ceremony, the first lady stated that the Akufo-Addo government is committed to ensuring that access to quality affordable and available healthcare is an unalienable right that every Ghanaian must enjoy.

Mrs Akufo-Addo explained that the vision is achievable not only through expanding, equipping and increasing the number of health facilities, but also through capacity building and increasing the number of health professionals, particularly at the primary level of healthcare.

She, thus, commended the chancellor and management of the university for the giant strides made in providing exceptional nursing and midwifery training facilities.

The first lady also charged the students not to only acquire knowledge but also the requisite exhibition of high ethical behavior among healthcare givers.

She said, “The profession goes beyond possessing outstanding skills and exposure. When people are placed in your care for treatment, they are at their most vulnerable. All the practical skills in the world cannot take the place of the right attitude and a genuine interest in the welfare of your patient.”

The Vice Chancellor of Wisconsin University College, Prof Obeng Mireku, in his address called on government and other agencies involved in policymaking in the healthcare industry and in tertiary education to support such initiatives.

“In doing so, we as Ghanaians will build a healthcare system and train a healthcare workforce that is the envy of the world and which translates into a vibrant health tourism industry,” he said.

Launched two years ago, the Wisconsin University School of Nursing has grown from just five students to a population of over 500 students and offers three fully accredited programmes like BSc Nursing, Bsc Community Health Nursing and BSc Midwifery.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri