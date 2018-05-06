First Lady Opens Nursing Complex

Rebecca Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to officially open the nursing simulators
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday unveiled the state-of-the-art nursing simulators and an ultra-modern multi-purpose block at Wisconsin University College in Accra.
The nursing simulators, estimated in excess of $200,000, were procured by the school to strengthen healthcare training and equip students on evolving trends in the care-giving profession.
They included a wireless computer controlled pregnant female, newborn baby and an adult male mannequin that mimics human emotions and respond to stimuli that gives students a deeper understanding of the human body during health interventions.
Speaking at the ceremony, the first lady stated that the Akufo-Addo government is committed to ensuring that access to quality affordable and available healthcare is an unalienable right that every Ghanaian must enjoy.
Mrs Akufo-Addo explained that the vision is achievable not only through expanding, equipping and increasing the number of health facilities, but also through capacity building and increasing the number of health professionals, particularly at the primary level of healthcare.
She, thus, commended the chancellor and management of the university for the giant strides made in providing exceptional nursing and midwifery training facilities.
The first lady also charged the students not to only acquire knowledge but also the requisite exhibition of high ethical behavior among healthcare givers.
She said, “The profession goes beyond possessing outstanding skills and exposure. When people are placed in your care for treatment, they are at their most vulnerable. All the practical skills in the world cannot take the place of the right attitude and a genuine interest in the welfare of your patient.”
The Vice Chancellor of Wisconsin University College, Prof Obeng Mireku, in his address called on government and other agencies involved in policymaking in the healthcare industry and in tertiary education to support such initiatives.
“In doing so, we as Ghanaians will build a healthcare system and train a healthcare workforce that is the envy of the world and which translates into a vibrant health tourism industry,” he said.
Launched two years ago, the Wisconsin University School of Nursing has grown from just five students to a population of over 500 students and offers three fully accredited programmes like BSc Nursing, Bsc Community Health Nursing and BSc Midwifery.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- 3 Officers Linked To Sale Of AK-47 To Robbers Interdicted
- Corruption Watch: Who Protects Whistle Blower?
- Pressure To Legalize Gay Is The Beginning Of 666--Methodist Bishop
- Homosexuality: When The Evil Becomes A Bargaining Tool
- COP Renovates Kandin Health Center
- I Approved Less Than Ghc81,000 For Gomoa East DCE’s Funeral
- B/A DOVVSU Cautions Against Child Abuse
- GCB Staff Donates To Weija Leprosarium
- Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won’t Recruit 10,000 Nurses In May
- Mr. President, Is This What You Promised?
- UEFA Hand Panathinaikos 3-Year European Ban
- Wenger Not Our Target - PSG
- Oxlade-Chamberlain Doubt For World Cup
- Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'
- Messi Richer Than Ronaldo
- We Are On Course - Uncle T Chief
- CAF Boss Ahmad Given Honorary Doctorate By UPSA
- Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi
- Politics: Tim Cook is trying to get Trump to back off his trade battle with China
- Relationship Tips: 5 common habits that could break relationships
- UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
- Politics: The Supreme Court is finally hearing arguments on Trump's travel ban
- Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
- Finance: Twitter is getting whacked after posting its 2nd-ever quarterly profit (TWTR)
- Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16
- Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users
- Tech: 25 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
- Rebranding: UPSA to be renamed after Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai
- Tech: iPhone X early adopters aren't satisfied with Siri (AAPL)
- Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
- Finance: Electric cars are eerily quiet — and US regulators are worried this could make them dangerous
- Strategy: The process Jeff Bezos used to interview job candidates before he was a CEO became the way Amazon decided who got the job
- Finance: The Mexican peso slides to a 3-month low amid NAFTA and political uncertainty
- Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)
- For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
- Tech: The 16 best moments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, ranked
- Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas
- 2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby
Click Here to Comment on this Article